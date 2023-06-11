US warned Iran against higher enrichment in indirect talks with Oman in May – report





Officials from the United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman last month, with Muscat officials acting as intermediaries, according to a Friday report.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Axios that US officials have made it clear in messages to Iran that there will be a harsh response if Tehran reaches the 90% uranium enrichment levels required for use. in a nuclear weapon – a short technical step from their current level. The most recent estimate from the UN nuclear watchdog is that Iran has 114.1 kilograms (251 pounds) of enriched uranium up to 60% purity, a short technical step compared to the quality military.

The Axios report characterized the proximity talks as deterrence-focused talks and said White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk visited Oman on May 8 to discuss potential state measures. United towards Iran over its controversial nuclear program.

The visit apparently took place while McGurk was in the area for public trips to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The report said Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kan, was in Oman at the same time as part of a delegation, but did not meet directly with the Americans.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

The two teams were in separate locations and Omani officials were shuttling between them, according to the report.

Brett McGurk, U.S. White House Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, speaks during the 17th IISS Manama Dialogue in the Bahraini capital, Manama, November 21, 2021. ( Mazen Mahdi/AFP)

Asked by Axios for comment, a White House National Security Council spokesman said Washington “remains[s] focused on constraining Iran’s destabilizing behavior through pressure, close coordination with our allies and de-escalation in the region.

“That involves making sure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, so of course we closely monitor Iran’s enrichment activities,” the spokesman said.

The spokesperson said that if necessary, the United States stands ready to act in full coordination with our partners and allies to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

There was no comment from the Omani or Iranian foreign ministries.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani waves as he leaves after talks at Coburg Palace, venue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on August 4, 2022. (Alex Halada /AFP)

Last week, the Financial Times reported that the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, recently held several meetings with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani.

It was believed to be the first direct interaction between U.S. and Iranian officials since then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal.

The Financial Times described the awareness as part of a shift among US and European officials, who fear that Iran is continuing to expand its activities in violation of the nuclear deal, which could spark a conflict. regional.

The reported talks came about nine months after the collapse of indirect talks aimed at reinvigorating the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, with the United States saying talks were no longer a top priority.

There have been signs of a late boom in diplomatic activity around Oman, which played a key role in kicking off the talks that ultimately led to the 2015 deal with Iran, which the United States United withdrew in 2018.

Last month, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik traveled to Tehran for a two-day visit, the first by an Omani leader to the Iranian capital in a decade. The visit came as Iran struggled to shake off many of the regional rivalries that have characterized the past decade, restoring ties with Saudi Arabia and others and expressing support for full diplomatic relations. with Egypt for the first time since 1979.

Israeli officials have accused the United States and Iran of seeking an interim nuclear deal that would allow Tehran to continue enriching uranium.

The White House on Thursday denied a report that Washington and Tehran were making progress on a new nuclear deal, a potential development that Israel has been watching closely and with growing concern in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at length with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday about Iran, according to an Israeli reading of the conversation, which took place after the top US diplomat concluded a visit by high level in Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties and discuss possible normalization with Israel.

Netanyahu reiterated his position that Iran will not stop advancing its nuclear program, even if it agrees to revive the nuclear deal with the United States, his office told Blinken.

Separately on Thursday, Israeli F-16D fighter jets escorted two US B-1 bombers as they flew through Israeli airspace returning from the Persian Gulf, in an apparent show of force towards Iran amid ongoing tensions in the the region.

Israeli F-16D fighter jets escort US B-1 bombers into Israeli airspace on June 8, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces)

Israeli jets escorting US bombers have become a regular feature in the skies of the Middle East over the past two years as tensions between Tehran and the West have risen amid stalled attempts to broker a new deal that would prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.

Israel lobbied against the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, from which the United States withdrew in 2018. Subsequent efforts by Europe and the administration of US President Joe Bidens to revive the deal and bringing Washington back into the pact also sparked protests. of Jerusalem. Israel argues that diplomatic efforts are failing to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, pushing a credible military threat instead.

Israel fears that a new deal will legitimize Iran’s nuclear activity and erase international support for military action.

Last week, the UN’s atomic watchdog closed an investigation into an Iranian site where secret nuclear activity was suspected, leading Israel to accuse the monitor of bowing to pressure from Tehran.

The Associated Press reported that the IAEA said Iran had addressed concerns over alleged covert nuclear activity at Marivan and the underground Fordo facility.

Iran had argued that the traces of uranium could have come from instruments and laboratory equipment used by miners at the site. The IAEA called the answer a possible explanation.

Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to Iran’s secret military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high explosives tests there in the early 2000s. In 2019, Netanyahu exposed the site, saying that it was a secret nuclear facility.

A separate investigation into uranium particles found enriched to 83.7% in Iran’s underground Fordo facility, steps away from weapons-grade materials, has also been closed by the IAEA, which accepted the explanation of Tehran that the fluctuations were caused by an enrichment by-product.

This December 11, 2020, a satellite photo from Maxar Technologies shows the construction of Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Last year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said unequivocally that closing IAEA investigations into nuclear particles found at suspected nuclear sites was a prerequisite for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

A second IAEA report last week found that Iran had dramatically increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months to more than 23 times the limit set in the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers.

Iran’s nuclear deal limited Tehran’s stockpile of uranium to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and enrichment to 3.67% enough to power a nuclear power plant, but Iran produced uranium enriched to 60 % purity, a level for which non-proliferation experts already say Tehran has no civilians to use.

The IAEA report estimated that as of May 13, Iran’s total stockpile of enriched uranium was 4,744.5 kilograms (10,460 pounds). Of this number, 114.1 kilograms (251 pounds) were enriched to 60% purity.

Agencies contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-warned-iran-against-higher-enrichment-during-indirect-oman-talks-in-may-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos