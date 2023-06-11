US Will Find Crypto Right Bottom Line, Eventually Coinbase CEO





Brian Armstrong, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, stressed that crypto regulation is not rocket science and is confident that the US will achieve regulatory clarity, even if it takes some time. .

Armstrong sat down for an interview with The Wall Street Journal on June 11, just days after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Coinbase on June 6. The SEC alleges that Coinbase operates a stock exchange, brokerage, and clearinghouse without registering with the commission.

Full WSJ interview on YouTubehttps://t.co/yIF3dGI7oN

— Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) June 10, 2023

Armstrong addressed the lawsuit in the interview, explaining that he believes these records were not necessary for Coinbase to operate.

The assets we trade are commodities so they don’t need these records [] we trade on our exchange crypto products.

Although he does not claim that Coinbase is a broker, Armstrong mentioned that the exchange had encountered difficulties in activating a license.

We do not claim to be a broker, we have acquired a broker license which is still dormant as they will not allow us to activate it, he said.

Regarding the regulations, Armstrong explained that it is not rocket science and that the United States will get the right result, even if it takes time.

He stressed that the SEC lawsuit against Coinbase is important for the U.S. cryptocurrency industry as a whole, and he hopes it will lead to more clarity and prevent the country from falling behind the rest of the world.

Armstrong believes that once there are clear and stable regulations regarding cryptocurrency in the United States, it will encourage crypto businesses to return to the country.

We will see entrepreneurs who have left the United States come back. They’ll say we won’t be randomly attacked or have insanely high legal bills at some point.

On April 11, Cointelegraph reported that the share of global crypto developers in the US fell 26% from 2018 to 2022, citing lack of regulatory clarity as a major factor and as a result Americas advantage could slip. .

Armstrong highlighted key regulatory points he believes need to be clarified, including clear boundaries between the two main financial regulators in the United States: the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

He pointed out that while other countries, like the UK, have only one financial regulator, the US is currently witnessing a turf war between two regulators.

Related: SEC Lawsuits Against Binance and Coinbase Unite the Crypto Industry

He believes that several fundamental regulations can simply be transferred from traditional finance, such as basic consumer protections, financial statement audit requirements, and anti-money laundering and know-your-customer procedures.

Armstrong reiterated that there is currently no clear rulebook for the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States, and although he has continually requested more clarity from the SEC, Coinbase has been unable to obtain any feedback. .

This comes after Armstrong responded to the SEC lawsuit against Coinbase on Twitter on June 7, saying he was proud to represent the industry in court and seek clarification on crypto rules.

Magazine: Binance, Coinbase in court and SEC labels 67 cryptos: Hodlers Digest, June 410

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-find-right-outcome-crypto-coinbase-ceo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos