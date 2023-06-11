British Pipe Band Championship 2023 Results





The British Pipe Band Championships were held today in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, on Saturday 10th June. Peoples Ford Boghall and the Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band won Grade 1 titles. It was fitting the day they announced a new two-year sponsorship deal with Peoples Ford and launched a new five-episode Vlog series, Vloghall.

The full result is:

NOVICE JUVENILE B Lochgelly High School Dollar Academy Preston Lodge High School Pipe Band Down AcademyDrums: Dollar Academy NOVICE JUVENILE A George Watson’s College St Columba’s School (Ensemble pref) Dollar Academy won Drums George Heriot’s SchoolDrums: Dollar Academy GRADE 4B Upper Crossgare Black Raven – Eire Letterkenny and District – Eire Altnaveigh Memorial Irvine Memorial HollymountDrums: Irvine Memorial GRADE 4A Kilbarchan Uddingston Strathclyde Cloughfin Ballyboley Syerla and District GranshaDrums: Syerla and District JUVENILE Dollar Academy George Watson’s College – Juvenile Preston Lodge High School George Heriot’s SchoolDrums: Dollar Academy GRADE 3B Cullybackey Cleland Memorial Ayr Pipe Band SocietyDrums: Cullybackey GRADE 3A Tullylagan Kildoag Clogher and District Coalburn IOR Major Sinclair Memorial Matt Boyd MemorialDrums: Tullylagan GRADE 2 Ravara Manorcunningham – Eire Royal Burgh of Annan Buchan Peterson City of Edinburgh (ensemble pref) UddingstonDrums: Royal Burgh of Annan GRADE 1 Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate (ensemble pref) Inveraray and District Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia Field Marshal Montgomery Scottish Power St Laurence O’Toole – EireDrums: Field Marshal Montgomery

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bagpipe.news/2023/06/10/results-from-uk-pipe-band-championships-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos