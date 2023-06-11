UK Flypass commemorating the retirement of RAF Hercules





Sadly (probably) it won’t go through London, but it’s worth highlighting if you’re in an affected area, as we have a flypass commemorating the upcoming retirement of the C-130J Hercules from RAF service on Wednesday, June 14th.

Probably not via London. However, you will need to fly from Colchester to Boscomdown in the afternoon, and the most convenient route is via London. Just in case, keep your eyes peeled around 3:30-4:00 PM.

Details of the planned routes and timings by the three aircraft can be found below and cover Hercules’ service and critical positions to the 47th Squadron.

The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s in Cambridge in December 1966 Hercules. Originally put into RAF service with 242 Operational Conversion Units at RAF Thorney Island, they have since operated around the world in support of British military and humanitarian relief operations.

The transition to a fleet of 22 Atlas (A400) and other airborne aircraft has been underway for some time. 47 Squadron and Hercules will continue operations in support of British defense objectives through 23-30 June.

The expertise and extensive capabilities gained in operating Hercules will be transferred to other flying platforms in RAF service. This includes ground support staff (engineers, air operations and intelligence professionals) who will be reassigned to similar roles around the RAF.

14 June 2023 Flight times 10:00 Depart RAF Brize Norton 10:25 National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas 10:34 RAF Cosford 11:22 RAF Valley 11:48 FS Aldergrove 12:51 RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort) 14: 08 RAF Leeming 14:10 RAF Topcliffe 14:23 Beverley 14:35 RAF Waddington 14:38 RAF College Cranwell 14:58 Cambridge Airport 15:04 RAF Mildenhall 15:15 Colchester Garrison Any chance of flying over or around London? 16:22 MOD Boscombe Down 16:25 Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp) 16:32 MOD Lyneham 16:36 Royal Wootton Bassett 16:39 Defense Academy of the UK, Shrivenham 16:43 Dalton Barracks, Abingdon 16:51 RAF Halton 16 :55 RAF High Wycombe 17:05 RAF Brize Norton

It’s on sale if you’re interested in owning it after retirement.

