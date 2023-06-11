Reforming the UK’s failing pension system is a priority.





As a result of a series of narrow, short-sighted and overly theoretical decisions, the UK has created a supply of long-term risk capital on which development depends, or the population as a whole (not some privileged group) into adequate and secure pensions. Symptoms of this disaster include dying stock markets, underinvested companies, excessive dependence on foreign capital, and even a recession.

The causes and consequences of this policy failure are documented in Investing in the Future: Boosting Savings and Prosperity for the UK, published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. I’ve discussed aspects of it in several columns, most recently at the end of March. In particular, the narrow focus on making pension promises absolutely safe has made pensions unaffordable. This has paralyzed companies from being held accountable for outrageously expensive promises. It also deprived new businesses of the risk-taking capital they needed. Finally, with the collapse of defined-benefit plans, the public has been relegated to defined-contribution plans that impose too much risk for individuals to easily manage.

None of this matters in fantasy financial economics, where borders don’t matter, where domestic investment is independent of domestic savings, where businesses have seamless access to liquid financial markets, where markets are rational and far-sighted. However, this is a fairy tale, not a reflection of reality.

Between 2001 and 2022, UK private sector pension funds’ holdings of UK shares fell from an average of 50% of their portfolios to 4% today. Over the same period, holdings of fixed-income securities (mainly gilts and corporate bonds) increased from 15% to around 60% of total assets. Unsurprisingly, corporate dynamism has waned as companies have to use their cash flow not to invest, but to fill nearly bottomless pension fund deficits. The performance of the UK stock market has been surprisingly poor compared to elsewhere. However, the market is dying because the corporate sector has become a zombie.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Who benefited? The answer is that pension consultants, insurance companies (choose the lucrative portion) and government enjoy captive sources of very cheap funds. On the other hand, the returns on these defensively managed pension funds were much lower than when they were not.

Meanwhile, the state has moved from one corner solution where all risk lies with the scheme sponsor to another where all the risk falls to the individual contributors. But a smarter alternative lies in the middle of a collective defined-contribution plan, a perpetual fund that promises an annuity based on actual long-term returns. This arrangement shares risk across individuals and generations and takes advantage of the economies of scale available to large long-term investors who can take risks that others cannot afford.

All of this is detailed in this important report. The question is how to move on to something better. Here the author has a clever idea. They point out that the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) currently invests $40 billion and has performed impressively since its inception in 2004. There was an asset surplus of over 12 billion in estimated liabilities. Currently, however, PPF funds are acquired only when the sponsoring company goes bankrupt. Instead, the authors suggest that the PPF could be converted into the first of several UK pension superfunds. This is done by allowing the voluntary transfer of solvent funds to the PPF along with the necessary capital buffer payments for continuity of benefits. This commitment supersedes Sponsor’s previously unterminated obligations.

Then your assets will be actively managed and not in the hands of insurance companies. It also argues that the National Employment Savings Trust can be incorporated into a new super fund called GB Savings. The ultimate goal is to consolidate other defined benefit pension funds. It would make sense to offer those currently investing in defined contribution plans the option to switch to the new collective superfund.

The big question is how much new superfunds should be encouraged or required to invest in UK assets. Some of those requirements may make sense. However, it would be risky for governments to force funds to invest in specific assets or specific asset classes beyond state mandates.

Short-sighted decision-making has led Britain to a pension dead end. It’s time to step out, think big and act boldly.

[email protected]

Follow Martin Wolf on myFT and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/84a1b1d1-3ebe-4693-a051-69c432720dff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos