



Thirty years after coming a hole close to winning the US Junior Amateur and earning an automatic berth at the US Open, Ryan Armour, a proud poster boy of perseverance, has finally checked that box off his to-do list. to do in career. He goes to the US Open, not realizing that all those years of frustration could have been avoided, maybe, if he had just left the United States

Yeah, I think the funniest thing about it is I had to go out of the country to qualify,” said the veteran pro, who will make his national championship debut next week at Los Angeles Country Club.

Armour, 47, whose career epitomizes tenacity, claimed the last of three qualifying spots on Monday in the final qualifier at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada. The Ohio native rode rounds 66-67 to finish at seven-under 133 and edge fellow PGA Tour players Harry Hall and former PGA Champion Jimmy Walker by a stroke.

After trying to qualify at least 20 times, she admits he lost Armor’s account for his first US Open, third different major (all that’s missing is the Masters) and fourth start in major championship overall in his career.

Strangely, he wasn’t expecting much when he arrived north of the border.

I had no expectations, he said over the phone. I was almost using it as a warm up for this week to prepare for a different national championship [the RBC Canadian Open] because I hadn’t worked much in the past few weeks. My kids were so busy with their sports that I attended them all day. And the Florida thunderstorms when the kids were done, I was going to try to work and the classes were closed. I played one round of golf in three weeks.

He snuck into a second round at Lambton on Sunday before qualifying. He might have felt more anxiety about the 36-hole exam, except before he left home in Jupiter, Florida, he received soothing words from a friend.

I spoke with a professional colleague I trust, Armor said, and he said to me, you know, you put thousands of hours into your life. It’s OK to have free time. And then he said something that stuck even more, that sometimes less is more. So I just went over there and tried to play golf. I hit fairways, hit greens and made a few putts. It was a fairly simple day.

There is something to be said for an uncluttered mind. And stubbornness.

Armor turned pro in 1999 after an All-American career at Ohio State and bounced around multiple tours until winning the 2016 Panama Claro Championship on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour. The following year, he topped the Sanderson Farms Championship, winning his only PGA Tour title by five strokes.

In 1993, he nearly pulled off a feat that very few individuals in amateur golf have accomplished by beating Tiger Woods. Armor met Woods in that year’s US Junior Amateur Finals at Waverly Country Club in Portland, Oregon, and after losing 8 and 6 to Woods in the quarterfinals the previous year, Armor was a different player in the rematch.

The two were tied with four holes to go, but Armor quickly had Woods slept by sinking a 40-of-15 birdie putt and then winning the 16th with a par after Woods missed a four-footer. The chances of a third straight US Junior record looked bleak for Tiger. Then he did stuff with Tiger. Woods birdied the final two holes to tie the game. Armor bugged the first extra hole, absorbing what it called, the biggest heartbreak I’ve ever experienced.

Since then, the US Open had remained elusive. But he wasn’t going to stop trying.

I’ve always had a fondness for USGA championships, and the US Open, to me, is the epitome of what you want to do as a professional golfer, Armor said. Playing in any national championship at any level, US Amateur, Senior Open whatever it is, is special, especially as an American player. I had chances early, I got beaten by Tiger in Junior, and I still think about it, so it’s good to play in another USGA event. It’s really cool. It’s huge for me.

Ranked 344th in the world, Armor could enjoy a good week at the LACC. He is 143rd in the FedEx Cup standings with just two top-25 finishes in 21 starts after missing the cup Friday at the Canadian Open by two strokes.

Armor is not the oldest US Open qualifier; that distinction belongs to Stewart Cink, 50, who left Columbus, Ohio, the day after the Memorial Tournament ended.

Unsurprisingly, Armor doesn’t have many expectations next week. But it worked well in qualifying. He feels a distinct level of satisfaction at the prospect of finally breaking through. It is an accomplishment. Maybe it took a while, probably much longer than he imagined, but taking no for an answer was never an option. Fragility is not in her makeup. I can’t afford to be a career grinder.

Yeah, it’s special. It’s special for me to say I made it, Armor said hesitantly.

Wins are a rare thing in the game. This was a winning victory of perseverance.

Look, I don’t know how much capacity I have. I would say God gave it to me, but you know, most of the time I just get by, he added. I want to play. I want to compete, so there was never any doubt that I was going to keep trying. And no matter what happens next week, I’ll keep trying, well, until they tell me I can’t try anymore. And then I probably won’t listen and go out and just do what I love to do.

