Thousands of Afghan refugees in UK set to become homeless | refugees





Thousands of Afghan refugees in the UK are facing homelessness this summer, the government warned at a secret crisis meeting in Downing Street last week.

Parliamentary officials told No 10 and Interior Ministry officials, under the slogan of Operation Warm Welcome, that some 8,000 Afghan refugees in 2021 will be evicted from hotels as early as August because of government deadlines, but they have nowhere to go yet. go.

An emergency meeting on Thursday came just hours before the prime minister quietly dropped the controversial billboard of last year’s asylum law, which introduced a second-level refugee system.

Further trouble for Rishi Sunak arrives on Sunday when a parliamentary committee says his illegal migration bill violates several international human rights obligations and means Britain is turning its back on the majority of refugees.

The Joint Commission on Human Rights, in its dire report, urged the UK to play its part in the global system of refugee protection and not abandon its legal obligations to refugees, children and victims of modern slavery.

Also at a meeting Thursday attended by many Interior Department private contractors, officials discussed affordable options to move up to 50,000 asylum seekers from hotel accommodations. But with an acute housing shortage, it became clear that the city council would struggle to help.

As weather conditions improve, the increased number of small boat crossings is likely to put more pressure on the system.

To reduce the number of asylum seekers staying in hotels that are said to cost $6 million a day, Sunak confirmed Monday that the government has bought two more giant barges that will hold about 1,000 people.

The purchase raised new questions about value for money. Observers can reveal that the Interior Department paid contractor Serco at least £1.5m to convert a former substandard military base into a never-used asylum seeker reception

MPs and city councilors accused ministers of wasting taxpayers’ money after failed attempt to convert RAF Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire, amount disclosed to Observer and Liberty Investigates after year-long freedom of information battle said it could be justified. A portion of the actual amount spent. A proposal to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at the base in April 2022 was withdrawn in less than four months after fierce opposition from local councils and threats of legal action.

Marc Goddard, chairman of the parish council of Linton-on-Ouse, who campaigned against the plan, said the wasted cash was another dire consequence of messing with the entire government and the Home Office in particular.

Freedom to Respond Information found that the Department of the Interior paid Serco 1,490,812 for services consisting primarily of staff costs (including recruitment, training and salaries), mobilization, project management, ground maintenance, inventory, telephones and vehicles.

As problems continue to pile up in the government, the lack of suitable places to house asylum seekers could threaten the viability of illegal migration legislation, experts say.

The bill gives the minister the power to detain and remove anyone entering the UK illegally. An analysis by the Refugee Commission found that over 190,000 people could be imprisoned or placed in poverty in the first three years of the law’s implementation. However, it is unclear where they will be able to accommodate that many people, as the capacity is already far exceeded.

The report of the Joint Human Rights Commission warned that the UK would fail to fulfill its obligations under international human rights law if the bill were passed in its current form. These failures include denying refugees access to the asylum system, severely limiting their human rights claims, denying protections to victims of modern slavery, and removing their right to appeal after age assessment.

Committee chair Joanna Cherry questioned Home Secretary Suela Braverman’s assertion that the bill was in line with international law. Cherry said: We disagree. Close examination of the bill made it overwhelmingly clear that it violated several of Britain’s international human rights obligations.

She also questioned the impact on children seeking haven in the UK.

This bill falls far short of providing children with the protections they need and deserve. If this bill passes, it is likely to have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.

The Home Office said: The government is committed to ending the use of expensive hotels for asylum seekers. This is why we continue to look for new alternative venues and vessels in our communities that are cheaper and easier to manage.

Asylum systems currently cost more than $3 billion a year, so taxpayers rightly expect the government to find an alternative.

We are also taking immediate action to address the asylum backlog by doubling the number of social workers in asylum to 2,500 and streamlining interviews and paperwork.

The Linton-on-Ouse disclosure also doesn’t appear to include payments that may have been agreed upon between the home office and the early termination of the two-year contract with Serco. Both the Interior Department and Serco said they would not comment on costs.

Downing Street and Home Affairs were approached for comment on last week’s meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/11/thousands-afghan-refugees-uk-homeless-crisis-operation-warm-welcome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

