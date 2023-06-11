Russia detains US citizen Michael Travis Leake for drug trafficking : NPR





Silhouettes of detainees are seen in a police truck near the Moscow City Court during the trial of a Russian opposition leader in Moscow on February 2, 2021. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images .

An American musician who helped produce music for Russian bands has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of drug trafficking, Russian state media reported on Saturday.

Moscow’s Khamovniki District Court has charged Travis Michael Leek with organizing a drug trafficking business “involving young people”, according to Russian news agency Interfax. Russian media reported that he was suspected of selling mephedrone, an offense for which he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Social media accounts associated with the singer refer to him as “Travis Leake,” and his mother told CNN his name is Michael Travis Leake. CNN reported that Leake appeared in court on June 10 and will remain in custody until August 6 on remand.

The General Court in Moscow identified Leake as a former US Army paratrooper, Interfax said.

According to LinkedIn, Leake has been the lead vocalist and producer of Moscow-based band Lovi Noch for more than five years. He was also a lyricist and backing vocalist for several Russian punk rock bands.

Leake’s LinkedIn also showed he was the president of Red Decades Records, a company that seeks to identify and cultivate “new and existing talent in the Russian market for wider distribution in a global market.”

A spokesperson for the US State Department said officials were aware of reports that a US citizen was being held in Moscow, adding that the department “has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. Citizens Abroad”. The agency declined to provide further details, citing confidentiality considerations.

Leake’s detention comes less than three months after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on suspicion of espionage. Gershkovich is expected to remain in a Moscow prison on remand until at least August 30. He and The Wall Street Journal vehemently denied the allegations against him, noting that Gershkovich was an accredited journalist working in Russia when he was arrested. .

Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner was also arrested in Moscow on drug-related charges and sentenced to nine years in prison after Russian authorities found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. . Griner had an Arizona medical marijuana card to help him deal with injuries sustained over years of competition, and told a Russian court the incident was “an honest mistake”. She spent 10 months in Russian detention until she was released in a prisoner exchange in December.

NPR’s Joe Hernandez contributed reporting.

