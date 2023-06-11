British food giant demands higher fat, sugar and salt taxes | food





One of the country’s largest food companies has said ministers should consider taxing products high in fat, sugar or salt to combat the obesity crisis.

Danone UK & Ireland, which sells the Actimel yogurt drink brand, says government intervention is needed to provide consumers with healthier products. Some food companies in the UK say they haven’t shown enough appetite for change.

James Mayer, President of Danone UK & Ireland, said:

We have reached a course of action that requires meaningful government intervention.

This is the first time a major food company has called for urgent government action in the face of rising obesity rates. The UK Health Survey 2021 found that 64% of adults were overweight or obese.

Danone UK & Ireland’s intervention comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week that the latest drug to combat obesity could be game-changing. Ministers are now under pressure as to whether more effective measures can be taken to prevent obesity.

Henry Dimbleby, a former food adviser to the government, resigned earlier this year, saying ministers failed to impose necessary regulations on the food industry. A proposal to ban television advertisements for sugary and fatty foods before 9pm has been delayed until October 2025.

Mayer said: It’s time for governments to shift from policies that pay attention to policies that set clear parameters for industry and consumers about what constitutes a healthy product.

Nestl faced criticism for launching KitKat breakfast cereal that contained nearly 25% sugar.

We believe this is the only way to motivate the industry as a whole to move towards healthier and more sustainable products. This will likely include faster moves towards food and beverage data sharing and transparency, and finally introduce restrictions on product advertising. [high in fat, sugar or salt] Explore how VAT rates can be tailored to a product’s health credentials.

The company doesn’t want to see overall shopping costs go up, but it believes taxes should be reviewed to consider whether it can incentivize healthier products and tax sugar- and fat-containing products.

Under current regulations, most foodstuffs are exempt from VAT. Exceptions are ice cream, soft drinks and some biscuits. Danone said ministers should consider whether they can levy VAT on products high in fat, sugar or salt.

The French multinational once owned popular biscuit brands, including Lu Biscuits, but sold its biscuits and cereal snacks business to Kraft Foods in 2007 and renamed it Mondelez five years later. The company is currently promoting healthier food brands and beverage products containing Volvik mineral water. It has restructured its products and has pledged that 90% of its UK product portfolio by sales is not high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS) and that it does not produce such products for children.

Activists accused the broader food industry of not moving fast enough to reshape food and promote healthier options. Food giant Nestl has been criticized last month for launching its KitKat breakfast cereal, which contains nearly 25 percent sugar. The brand is promoted with a large logo of a popular confectionery bar.

Activist for Sustain, Obesity Health Alliance and other organizations

They complained that the promotion of products that claim to have nutritional value is highly irresponsible. It said the UK government had successive opportunities to brave the deluge of unhealthy food, but failed to act appropriately.

Nestl UK & Ireland responded that it has invested significant resources in developing healthier and more sustainable brands and plans to expand into the more nutritious segment of its portfolio. It said nutritious words had been removed from its global website to promote a new KitKat cereal.

A Nestl spokesperson told the Observer that Nestl had worked hard to ensure that 84 per cent of its UK cereal portfolio was non-HFSS and had now reported the nutritional value of its entire global product range. “We have also been consistent in being open to ideas for effective regulation in the UK that will drive appropriate innovation in our sector and deliver the health outcomes we all desire,” the company said.

Professor Graham MacGregor, chairman of the Action on Sugar campaign group, said the government’s inability to effectively regulate the food industry as it prepares to spend billions of pounds on new drugs to combat obesity is maddening.

Danone is urging ministers to tax fat-containing products. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images

He said: We live in an environment where it is very difficult not to be obese and the government has to control the food industry. It’s surprising that food companies are now demanding more regulation.

The government has already restricted where unhealthy food can be displayed in supermarkets and has said it will soon introduce regulations to regulate multi-buy transactions, such as buy one get one free in October.

A spokesperson for the Food and Drink Federation said: Food and beverage manufacturers are committed to improving the nutritional profile of food and beverages. Additional taxes on food manufacturers won’t help them restructure. It only adds to the financial burden they already face.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: We are taking firm steps to combat unhealthy foods, including limiting the location of foods high in fat, sugar or salt. I did. This will deliver over 57 billion in health benefits and save the NHS 4 billion. Our sugar reduction program dramatically reduced the amount of sugar in children’s foods, including a 14.9% reduction in the sugar content of breakfast cereal and a 13.5% reduction in yogurt and fromage frais.

We will work closely with industry to make it easier for people to make healthier choices and help those who are already obese lose weight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/food/2023/jun/11/uk-food-giant-calls-for-higher-fat-sugar-and-salt-taxes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos