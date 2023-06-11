COVID Inquiries: Everything You Need to Know | british news





What started as a mysterious respiratory illness spreading through the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 became a global health emergency by the end of January 2020.

As the coronavirus began to spread rapidly around the world, governments around the world worked to slow infections and contain the virus.

On March 23, 2020, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a UK-wide lockdown and ordered people to “stay home”.

Now, more than three years later, at the center of the COVID-19 investigation are hundreds of documents, WhatsApp messages, and thousands of bereaved families waiting for answers.

Government officials have been called out for breaking the rules during lockdown, and an investigation is about to be investigated.

The UK has also been heavily criticized for being too slow in introducing things like lockdowns and social distancing.

What are COVID inquiries looking for?

Britain had the world’s highest death toll from COVID, with more than 175,000 reported until Boris Johnson stepped down.

Investigations do not have the power to bring criminal or civil charges against any person or entity and cannot compel governments to follow their recommendations.

It was set up “to examine the UK’s response and impact to the COVID-19 pandemic and learn lessons for the future”.

It will hold public hearings that are expected to last through 2026.

We also encouraged people to share their experiences through the Every Story Matters section of the website.

The investigation is expected to last several years, with no end date set, and will likely cost tens, if not hundreds of millions of pounds.

The chairperson of the inquiry is Baroness Hallett.

She has the power to compel documents and ask witnesses to present evidence under oath.

You can find out more about who Baroness Hallett is.

What is a ‘module’?

The inquiry is divided into several modules, and an interim report is generated at the end of each module.

There are 4 active modules and several modules starting later.

Module 1 focuses on the UK’s preparedness for the pandemic and the inquiry will begin hearing evidence for this module on 13 June. Each hearing will last 6 weeks.

Module 1 examines whether the pandemic was adequately planned and whether the UK was “adequately” prepared for such an event.

The research website says the module will “scrutinize government decision-making related to the plan and seek to identify lessons that can be learned.”

Module 2 has been split into parts A, B and C.

First, the module examines “Core Political and Administrative Governance and Decision-Making in the UK”.

Sections 2A, B and C of the investigation will be moved to and hosted by the mandated country.

2A surveys Scotland, 2B investigates Wales, and 2C investigates Northern Ireland.

A separate Scottish COVID-19 investigation is underway and is expected to begin in July.

This module also examines decision-making on non-pharmacological measures and factors contributing to their implementation (face coverings, hand washing, outdoor meetings, etc.).

Module 3 looks at government and public responses to COVID-19 and analyzes the pandemic’s impact on health systems, patients, and health care workers.

According to the survey, this will include healthcare governance, primary care, the NHS backlog, the impact of immunization programs on health care delivery, and long-term COVID diagnosis and support.

Module 4 will consider various issues related to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and the implementation of vaccine rollout programs in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and will make “recommendations”.

The investigation said it would also look at issues related to COVID-19 treatment with existing and new drugs.

“The focus will be on lessons learned and preparation for the next pandemic.”

This section will also look at public concerns about vaccine safety and the current system for financial relief under the UK Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.

Here are the modules that haven’t been announced yet but will be revealed in more detail in the coming months:

care sector; government procurement and PPE; testing and tracking; Government’s business and fiscal response; Health inequalities and the impact of COVID-19.

Other includes education, children and youth, and other public services (including front-line delivery of key workers).

Image: Boris Johnson, taken June 19, 2020. photo: parliament

Key Controversy of the Pandemic

Mr Johnson and his government are accused of violating several COVID-19 rules, and the former prime minister has now been asked to hand over WhatsApp messages, documents and laptops as part of an investigation.

Below are some of the meetings that took place.

• May 15, 2020: Cheese and Wine Party on Downing Street

• May 20, 2020: Approximately 100 people received drink invitation emails from Seat #10.

• June 18, 2020: Farewell meeting to commemorate the retirement of personal assistant number 10

• June 19, 2020: Boris Johnson’s birthday party

• November 13, 2020: Dominic Cummings Farewell Gathering

• November 27, 2020: Leave a drink for Assistant 10 Cleo Watson

• December 10, 2020: Ministry of Education Staff Appreciation Meeting held

• 14 December 2020: Meeting held at Conservative Party headquarters

• December 15, 2020: A photo posted to The Sunday Mirror shows Johnson and other colleagues taking part in a Christmas Quiz.

• December 16, 2020: The Department of Transportation apologized after a party was reported from the office.

• December 17, 2020: Exit drinks for the Public Officials COVID Task Force were held.

• December 18, 2020: Allegra Stratton is caught on video joking about party number 10. “This virtual party was a business meeting, not social distancing,” she said. she later resigned.

• January 14, 2021: Farewell party for two personal assistants – Police determined the event violated regulations at the time.

• 16 April 2021: Two parties were held prior to Prince Philip’s funeral.

Read more on Sky News: How Boris Johnson defends his respective partygate statements to Congress All photos posted in Sue Gray report

Image: Baroness Hallett is leading the investigation.

WhatsApp messages and legal battles

Investigations need as much information as possible to understand what happened during the pandemic and how the government conducted it.

The chairman of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, ordered the government to file documents. This included messages between Johnson and his fellow ministers.

However, Rishi Sunak’s government pushed back.

On June 1, the inquiry confirmed that it had received a response from the Cabinet Office seeking to initiate a judicial review process.

The legal action came after the government refused to submit some of Johnson’s WhatsApp messages to the investigation, claiming that the material was “private” and of a “personal” nature.

However, Prime Minister Johnson decided to pass the unmodified message directly to the investigation, bypassing the cabinet.

The message references discussions prior to May 2021 and is likely related to the COVID-19 lockdown ordered in 2020.

Which other countries have launched a COVID Inquiry?

Sweden’s COVID Commission said in its final 1,700-page report in February 2022 that the country’s far-reaching policies were “fundamentally right”, but it should have shut down venues and taken other tougher measures early in the pandemic.

The state avoided lockdowns and masks and reopened schools, restaurants and businesses, telling people to maintain social distancing and good hygiene.

In France, an appeals court has dismissed a judicial inquiry into former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn’s alleged negligence in dealing with the pandemic.

The French government’s response in the first months of the pandemic drew public criticism, with Busines accused of endangering people’s lives by not adequately communicating the dangers of the virus.

In Italy, 17 people, including former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and former Health Minister Roberto Speranza, are under investigation over the government’s response to the pandemic.

Image: Italy’s former Health Minister Roberto Speranza is under investigation. Photo: A.P.

In the United States, bipartisan senators tried to set up a COVID-19 commission to investigate the origins of the virus and national preparedness.

Inconsistency and the lack of support from the Biden administration prevented it from getting off the ground.

