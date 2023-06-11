After a stellar spring season, American gymnast Joscelyn Roberson stands out after struggling with twisties





For American gymnast Joscelyn Roberson, the final months of her competitive career have been surreal.

It’s always been my dream to do this stuff, Roberson said last month at a USA Gymnastics press conference. To be able to do that and have the experience of going all over the country, all over the world, has been really fun.

The 17-year-old caused a stir in her second season as an elite senior, helping Team USA win gold medals at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Pan American Championships, while winning three medals including two gold medals. gold at the Cairo International Gymnastics Federations. Cup 2023.

This successful start to the season is part of his plans and his new coaches, Laurent and Cécile Landi, to make a statement.

Our plan was to hit hard at the start of the season at the Winter Cup and be ready for that because I really wanted to make Germany [DTB] and Pan Am,” she explained. I didn’t even think of Egypt as a possibility. I didn’t even know it was a competition I could do.

Roberson makes moves

The Robersons surge comes on the heels of a cross-state move from Northeast Texas Texarkana to Houston in the South.

I moved after [2022 U.S.] championships,” Roberson recalled. Like early September, and I really like it here. There is so much more to do and I meet so many more people. It was a very good decision for me, I think, mentally just because in Texarkana, there is really nothing to do.

Nor is there the famous Landis coaching duo. The duo coached Madison Kocian to Olympic gold and silver at Rio 2016 before joining Simone Biles in 2017 at her family gym in Houston: World Champions Centre.

Today, they coach five members of the United States Senior and Junior National Teams, including Roberson.

It’s a literal change of atmosphere for Roberson who trained without peers for years before the move.

To be in Texarkana, all alone, [I was] the only elite, she says. The next level was a level 9. It was really hard for anyone to understand what I was doing, what I was going through, the training.

And so when I moved here and I had five or six other girls who were going through the exact same thing, the American continued, it was really nice to have that support system. It’s really nice to have someone to lean on when you’re having a tough day because they know what you’re going through and they can relate to it.

Navigating the bends with Simone Biles

The Landis also provided a mental boost.

In general, I improved the most mentally in my gymnastics because before I was so afraid of everything, especially on floor and bars, Roberson admitted. Laurent really broke it down in a way where it wasn’t so scary for me anymore, and I was able to break through those limits that had held me back for so long.

One of those limits was twisties, the gymnastic condition where body and mind get out of sync, put in front by seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. Biles pulled out of multiple finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021 to prioritize her mental health as she faced a twistie fight.

She and Roberson connected over their struggles with mind-body alignment.

We talked a lot about twisties because I’ve had them countless times, Roberson says. She was just telling me it was the weirdest feeling and she didn’t feel like she could control her body.

I was like, I know exactly what you’re talking about. I’ve done it so many times.

For Roberson, the twisties have manifested themselves most recently during his double twist and double back floor exercises. It got so bad, she says, that even a mention of the element could ruin her practice.

But at the World Champions Center, Laurent Landi helped her understand the skill better and conquer it quickly.

When I moved to the WCC, probably the second day I was there, he said, do a full-in in the pit. And I was like, I can’t do this, Roberson recalled. He was like, just try. It’s a full standing, standing. I do a full-in and I’m like, Oh, my God, I just did that!

No more pushing limits

Landi also helped her better understand the floor double-double, a move Roberson now participates in a variation of.

Like much of what Roberson has done over the past few months, putting that element into competition wasn’t something she expected.

I never thought that in a million years I’d be competing in this, and he actually told me I wasn’t going to do it before [U.S.] Championships, Roberson said of his layout, double-double tumbling pass. Then when I got to the Winter Cup, he said, I want you to warm up your double, double. I was like, okay.

Then, the day of the competition arrives and he was like, “You should compete it,” she continued.

She did so and finished second in the event during the competition. Since the Winter Cup, she’s added even more difficulty to her floor routine with a full-twist double second line.

It’s part of a level of confidence that has emerged in Houston.

When I was a junior in 2021, I was super confident all year, Roberson said. Then, in the end, somehow, it was like something had changed and I had lost all faith in everything.

After moving to the WCC, it was really a big confidence boost for me to get over that double-double mental block because it had been a mental block for years and years, she said. I never thought I would one day.

It’s an emerging theme for an emerging gymnast with just over a year until the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

