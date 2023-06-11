Yield up to 7.2%! Should You Buy These UK Dividend Stocks?





This UK dividend stock offers a much higher yield than the FTSE 100 average of 3.8%. So which stocks should you invest in today?

J Sainsbury

Listed on the FTSE 100, Sainsburys (LSE:SBRY) is one of the UK’s most popular supermarkets. The reputation for quality and the massive appeal of Nectar’s loyalty scheme mean it’s the second-largest grocer in the United States by market share.

But as the cost-of-living crisis worsens, the earnings prospects here are pretty bleak. Even spending on necessities like food and household essentials is unsafe as consumers tighten their belts.

This bodes poorly for Sainsburys, as more customers are likely to turn to the discount chain. Massive inflation boosted sales by 10.5% in the four weeks to May 14 (according to Kantar Worldpanel data). However, value chains Aldi and Lidl saw sales increase 24% and 23.2%, respectively, driven by continued store expansion.

Sainsburys, of course, can increase sales by lowering prices. In fact, they recently announced that they are offering exclusive pricing to Nectar members to mimic Tesco’s popular Clubcard pricing scheme.

But further discounts will only put additional pressure on retailers who already maintain wafer-level profit margins. Retail-based operating margins fell 41 basis points to 2.99% for the fiscal year in February.

This reduced underlying pre-tax profit by 5% to $690 million. And with market competition intensifying, it’s hard to see how Sainsburys will start to generate solid earnings growth again.

So I’m happy to ignore the retailer’s 4.7% forward dividend yield and buy another income stock.

Residential Safe Income REIT

Under the current circumstances, buying stock in a residential real estate company may be a better idea. Residential Secure Income (LSE:RESI) is one of the companies I’m considering increasing my existing stake in.

We all need a place to live, so even in today’s challenging times, the private rental sector’s revenues remain stable. In fact, as the imbalance between supply and demand in the market deepens, rents are soaring right now.

Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) this week showed that 44% of members saw an increase in renter demand in May. The report also noted an increase in the number of private landlords looking to sell and a lack of interest from new-buying investors.

This is being fed into the hands of companies like Residential Secure Income. This week, the business reported that similar rents rose 6.2% between October and March, up 2% year-over-year.

The UK’s mix of weak housing construction and population growth means that rents are likely to continue rising for some time to come. As such, I expect this UK stock to continue to deliver healthy earnings growth and large dividends. According to real estate investment trust (REIT) regulations, at least 90% of annual rental income must be paid in the form of dividends.

For this fiscal year (through September), the company offers a great dividend yield of 7.6%. Soaring construction costs could sap profits. However, I still expect it to provide me with a great long-term passive income.

