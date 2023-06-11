Travel Dating Shows How US Treats Puerto Ricans Like Second-Class Citizens | American News





They were denied prepaid car rentals, banned from buying drinks at a grocery store, and barred from boarding their flights in different parts of the United States.

All were from Puerto Rico, whose residents have been US citizens since 1917. But all were recently mistaken for international travelers without proper identification and were denied services for which they had already paid, underscoring the prejudice that the largely Spanish-speaking islanders and Spanish-speaking speakers typically face in the United States.

Blanca Anderson, a retired college professor who has taught on Puerto Rican identity, said she believes the problem started when many Americans didn’t teach or learn that the United States had taken control of the island by invading it in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

In the middle of World War I, the United States passed a law that granted Puerto Ricans American citizenship (and the United States military about 20,000 additional soldiers). Puerto Rico remained a Commonwealth but did not become a state.

Over the years, these facts have been forgotten or ignored. For many Americans, Spanish speakers in Puerto Rico are indistinguishable from Latinos with descendants from foreign countries south of the border, Anderson said. Its ignorance, they don’t know their history, said Anderson, who retired to North Carolina after teaching at Loyola University in New Orleans. Everyone who is Latino is looked at the same way, even if they weren’t.

Anderson was a college student in Boston when she was first confronted with the price Puerto Ricans have paid for their commitment to preserving a cultural identity distinct from America’s 50 states. This identity includes the fierce pride of the islands flag, its anthem La Borinquea, its other music, its dance, its cuisine and the elite athletes who hail from it.

While salsa dancing, Anderson teamed up with a man who told her he was running for mayor, and she promised to go vote for him. When she later went to register to vote, the clerk would not let her register after learning that she was a local resident originally from Puerto Rico.

Anderson, who finally got to vote in that election, remembers it was a moment that crystallized the reality that was a colonial period.

You can’t call it a colony because we don’t like that word now, Anderson said. But it’s a colony, spoils of war.

All of which explains why she wasn’t surprised when she heard the father of a student from the university where she once taught was having trouble at the Hertz office at the New Orleans airport. The incident happened in May when he tried to take a reservation with a Puerto Rican driver’s license.

The clerk refused to honor the reservation for which Humberto Marchand, a retired federal probation officer, had already paid. The clerk insisted that he was a foreigner and that he had to present a valid passport.

When Marchand repeatedly pointed out that he had a valid ID, the clerk called a police officer who chased Marchand away, telling him that if he didn’t, he risked being arrested for having created a disturbance. The police department that employs the officer has launched a disciplinary investigation into his tone and mannerisms during the confrontation with Marchand, although the agency has not announced the results.

Around the time Marchands’ story went viral, it was also learned that Francisco Melendez had a similar experience at an Avis car rental office near Dallas. The clerk refused to let him use his Puerto Rico driver’s license to pick up his reservation and demanded a passport instead.

There was also Spirit Airlines preventing Marivi Roman Torres, her husband Luis and their two-year-old son Alejandro from boarding a flight to visit family in Puerto Rico because the parents did not have passports for their everything. -little. The Roman family had no problem getting replacement plane tickets from JetBlue, albeit at a higher price.

Another case that has raised eyebrows is that of military veteran Ricardo Florit, who went to a Kroger in Savannah, Georgia, and tried to use a Puerto Rican ID to pay for a grocery fare of $160 which included a bottle of wine and a beer. The employee insisted on getting a passport, saying his store accepted Puerto Rican licenses, but he no longer accepts them.

I’ve traveled the states from left to right, north and down, and I know it’s as good as an ID, Florit said, according to local WJCL TV.

A manager then tried to back up the clerk before giving in and letting Florit pay for his groceries.

Hertz, Avis, Spirit and Kroger all later apologized and promised to retrain their employees on their policies, which call for treating valid Puerto Rican licenses the same as those from other parts of the United States.

Marchand told the Guardian this week that virtually everyone he knows who is from Puerto Rico and has traveled to the continental United States has had an encounter like his. He said he suspects that some English-speaking Americans see words in Spanish on the licenses of Puerto Rican peoples, sometimes hear them speak with an accent, conclude that they are foreigners and sometimes go on the attack.

Language is a trigger, said Marchand, who had traveled to New Orleans to get her son out of an apartment at the end of the school year in Loyola. It has always been a struggle for decades.

But reality is everywhere [Puerto Ricans] travel to the United States with a valid Puerto Rican driver’s license, they are domestic travelers. And anyone who has a Puerto Rican driver’s license and travels to the United States has legal ID to show.

In the end, it took a Lafayette, Louisiana-born journalist to put the fate of Marchand, Melendez, Florit, the Roman Torres family, and countless other Puerto Rican travelers in the big news landscape before them. audience.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud brought international attention to Puerto Rico and the negligent federal response it suffered after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. Begnaud said he has since developed a kinship with Puerto Ricans and often invests his personal time in reporting on pressing issues affecting them.

When he learned of Merchants’ experience in New Orleans, he posted a report of it on his Instagram and TikTok social media accounts. He did the same with the other cases, prompting numerous local and national media outlets, including his own employer, to take notice.

Begnaud said he took the time to produce these reports because for years Puerto Ricans have described receiving second-class treatment across the United States, and this was an opportunity to show the greatest possible number of Americans why.

For me, it’s iconic to be treated like a second-class citizen, Begnaud said. And this is the proof. That’s the proof.

Days after the remarks, Begnaud reported that jewelry company Shane had apologized after an employee at its Roseville, California store refused to sell an engagement ring to U.S. serviceman Abdiel Gonzalez because he had shown his Puerto Rican driver’s license. The clerk had also rejected Gonzalez’s military ID, and the company said it would provide the worker with additional training.

I felt discriminated against and treated like I was a lie, Gonzalez told Begnaud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/11/puerto-rico-travel-encounters-us-citizens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos