SNP arguing with UK lawyers about UNCRC’s ‘where the powers lie’





The filings seen by the Herald on Sunday show persistent delays in the timetable for rolling back proposed revised UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) legislation.

In October 2021, a Supreme Court judge found that four provisions of the UNCRC bill integrating international child rights standards into Scottish law were beyond Holyrood’s legislative powers.

The Court is of the opinion of the British Government that parts of the Bill are fundamentally at odds with Scottish law, as it contends that parts of the Act infringe upon Westminster’s sovereignty and its ability to make laws for Scotland in all territories of Scotland, including ceded territories. Agreed.

READ MORE: UN Commission Directs SNP Ministers To Rewrite UNCRC Bill ‘Quickly’

But over two years after the bill passed unanimously in Holyrood, the planned plan with the policy stigmatized as a three-year program has not been tabled.

According to the minutes of the UNCRC Strategy Implementation Committee meeting minutes obtained through a Freedom of Information request, discussions between Holyrood and Westminster through the end of January this year continued to focus on working to make legislation work in the reserved legal area.

This document will discuss whether discussions with UK Government lawyers will allow a Supreme Court ruling to require public authorities to comply with the powers conferred by UK law in a mandated area granting legislative discretion and It states that the focus is on that method. To do so.

The commission’s purpose is to “provide strategic oversight of a comprehensive and coordinated program to implement the law”.

In April 2022, the Herald revealed that on Sunday then Deputy Minister John Swinney had laid out five options to essentially rewrite the Scottish Act to move forward with legislation following a Supreme Court defeat.

Read more: SNP playing ‘roulette’ after 5 options set to rewrite succession agreement

One option proposed by the SNP minister is to use a section 30 order to give Holyrood the same powers over the entire mandated set of laws, whether it be a Scottish Parliamentary Act or an English Parliamentary Act.

Another option proposed by the Scottish Government would allow Scottish courts to enforce the UN Human Rights Convention in any law in their mandated realm, including the Acts of the Parliament of England, while another option would allow courts to enforce only the Convention on the Rights of the Child. is to specify that

Opposition MSPs and activists have complained about the lengthy time it will take for the amended bill to go through the review phase and back to Holyrood.

The Commission describes the project as a three-year program to further include UNCRC in Scottish policy and practice and to deliver the provisions of the UNCRC (Incorporation) (Scotland) Act.

According to the minutes of the meeting, in February 2023 the Strategic Implementation Group said it hopes to sign an agreement with UKG on amending the UNCRC Bill and to schedule parliamentary proceedings.

In October 2022, the Board prioritized amendments to the UNCRC Bill to be shared with relevant ministers for approval.

In the same month, the Commission held discussions with the Scottish Parliament to test the admissibility of amendments to the Act and worked with the UK Government to determine if there were any concerns about the legislative powers of the draft amendments.

Read more: Gilruth: ‘No Prejudice’ to UNCRC 587 Days After Court Defeat

By November of last year, submitting a motion to review the bill in Holyrood had been marked as a priority and the amendments were due to be announced. However, seven months later, the proposal remains undisclosed.

According to the report, much of the committee’s work has focused on engaging with stakeholders and groups and producing internal videos, but little progress has been made on drafting legislation.

Scottish Conservative Party Shadow Constitution Secretary Donald Cameron said: The SNP deliberately stoked discontent with the bill as a 2021 pre-election stunt.

It’s amazing how they’re still working to get the bill to work with regards to the issues held back to them.

All parties in the Scottish Parliament support the bill’s basic principles, so it is completely unacceptable that the SNP ministers have yet to figure out a way to bring this back to Holyrood.

He added: They must stop politicizing children’s rights, work constructively with the UK government and ensure that this legislation is re-passed by MSPs as soon as possible.

Labor MSP Martin Whitfield said: “It is a well-known fact that the SNP government cynically used the UNCRC as constitutional football rather than as a way to improve young people’s rights.

It is time for the SNP government to focus on what it can do to strengthen the rights of young people within the mandate of the Scottish Parliament.

willy rennie

Scottish LibDems MSP Willie Rennie said: The Scottish Liberal Democrats have repeatedly called for an amended bill to be debated quickly, which includes elements within the competence of the Scottish Parliament.

The Grand National Party is tying knots where there is power rather than coming up with a solution. They are putting the interests of children all over Scotland on the back burner.”

In Holyrood, SNP Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth told MSP that she had no prejudice against bringing the updated plan back, but acknowledged that fixing the CRC was complicated.

She added: We have to deal with the Supreme Court ruling.

It is now very important that we amend legislation so that we can improve the rights of children and young people, and we do so as quickly as possible.

Yes, this government is responsible and our officials remain engaged, but the British government is also responsible.

