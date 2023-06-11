US Open 2023 pick, odds, field, date: Startling PGA predictions from same golf model that nailed 9 majors





After the second round of the US Open last year, Joel Dahmen was tied for the lead with Collin Morikawa at five under. After a disastrous start to his third round, which ended in four bogeys and no birdies, he was out of action. He will have a chance at redemption at the 2023 US Open, but comes in at 300-1 in the latest US Open 2023 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Topping the list of 2023 US Open contenders are names like Brooks Koepka (17-2), Jon Rahm (8-1) and Scottie Scheffler (7-1). Early tee times for the 2023 US Open are Thursday morning from the Los Angeles Country Club.

Before you lock in your US Open 2023 picks or enter any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the US Open 2023 predictions and projected standings from SportsLine’s proven computer model. .

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been abuzz since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model has earned over $8,300 on its best bets since then, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure’s model predicted that Jon Rahm would finish top of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and American Express leaderboard. And at the 2023 Masters, the pattern was all over Rahm’s second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two shots off the lead heading into round three, but the template still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also saw Scottie Scheffler win in 2022.

Additionally, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet reached +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure’s best bets returned over $1100. McClure’s best bets also included Jason Day winning 17-1 at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn’t won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same pattern also nailed nine majors entering the weekend. Everyone who followed him saw massive returns.

Now that the field for the 2023 US Open is taking shape, SportsLine has simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results have been startling. Head over to SportsLine now to see the projected standings for the US Open 2023.

Best US Open 2023 Predictions

One major surprise the model is expecting at US Open 2023: Max Homa, six-time PGA Tour champion and one of the big favorites, stumbles this week and doesn’t even make the top 10. Homa is only the he’s one of four players to record multiple wins this season, but he’s been inconsistent in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old is fresh off a top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but has finished 43rd or worse in four of his last six PGA Tour starts. He’s also struggled on golf’s biggest stages, finishing 43rd or worse in his last four major championship starts, which includes a 47th-place finish at the US Open in 2022. He’s not a good pick to win it all and there are far better values ​​in the US Open 2023 field. Check out the golfers to fade here.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson, a 28-1 longshot, is having a good run for the title. He is a target for anyone looking for a huge salary. Johnson finished tied for 55th in the PGA Championship but followed that up with a 27th-place finish in his last outing.

Although he was competitive in many major tournaments, Johnson only won two, the first of which was the 2016 US Open. However, he was outstanding off the tee throughout the season and topped the median distance of the peloton in events averaging 18.13 yards. See who else to choose here.

How to make picks at the US Open 2023

The model also targets three other golfers with US Open 2023 odds of 18-1 or higher who will make surprising rounds. Anyone backing these longshots could hit hard. You can only see the model’s US Open 2023 picks here.

So who will win the 2023 US Open and what longshots will amaze the golf world? Check out the US Open 2023 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see the projected US Open 2023 standings, all from the model who won nine golf majors, including this year’s Masters.

US Open 2023 Odds, Field

See all the picks, best bets and predictions for the US Open 2023 here.

Scottie Scheffler +700 Jon Rahm +800 Brooks Koepka +900 Rory McIlroy +1000 Max Homa +1400 Justin Thomas +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1600 Viktor Hovland +1800 Cameron Smith +1800 Xander Schauffele +1800 Collin Morikawa +2200 Jordan Spieth +2500 Matt Fitzpatrick +2500 Tony Finau +2500 Dustin Johnson +2800 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Shane Lowry +3500 Cameron Young +3500 Sungjae Im +3500 Bryson DeChambeau +4000 Jason Day +4000 Joaquin Niemann +5000 Sam Burns +5000 Rickie Fowler +5000 Sahith Theegala +5500 Tyrrell Hatton +5500 Corey Conners +5500 Aaron Wise +6000 Daniel Berger +6000 Tommy Fleetwood +6000 Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +6000 Louis Oosthuizen +6500 Wyndham Clark +6500 Keegan Bradley +6500 Davis Riley +6500 Marc Leishman +6500 Billy Horschel + 7000 Denny McCarthy +7500 Justin Rose +7500 Seamus Power +8000 Mito Pereira +8000 Patrick Reed +8500 Russell Henley +9000 Talor Gooch +9000 Abraham Ancer +9000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000 Robert MacIntyre +10000 Webb Simpson +10000 Gary Woodland +10000 Harold Varner +10000 Jason Kokrak +10000 Adam Scott +10000 Thomas Pieters +12500 Tom Hoge +12500 Chris Kirk +12500 Mackenzie Hughes +12500 Si-Woo Kim +12500 Brian Harman +12500 Luke List +12500 Cam Davis +12500 Sergio Garcia +12500 Sebastian Munoz +12500 Kurt Kitayama +12500 Patrick Rodgers +15000 Lucas Herbert +15000 Matthew NeSmith +15000 Keith Mitchell +15000 Adrian Meronk +15000 Cameron Tringale +15000 Harris English +15000 Kevin Kisner +15000 Taylor Moore +15000 KH Lee +15000 JT Poston + 15000 Alex Noren +15000 Phil Mickelson +15000 min Woo Lee +15000 Adam Hadwin +17500 Victor Perez +17500 Adam Svensson +17500 Nick Hardy +17500 Matt Kuchar +20000 Joel Dahmen +20000 Eddie Pepperell +20000 Sepp Straka +20000 Taylor Montgomery +20 000 Justin Suh +20000 Nick Taylor +20000

