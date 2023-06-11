Is Now the Right Time to Buy a Home? What experts are saying about current UK house prices and what could happen next





Potential buyers may be wondering, with Nationwide’s latest figures showing that home prices fell at the fastest annual rate in nearly 14 years in May.

High interest rates and the associated difficulty in borrowing are driving prices down. However, no one knows how much further it will fall, and some people even talk about the possibility of an all-out crash.

So, will buying now reap much, or will it cost you an expensive one? Experts said that no one can predict with 100% accuracy what will happen next. However, there are many factors that can be considered when making a big decision. Whether to buy or not.

mortgage rates

As higher interest rates hit the mortgage market, fixed rate deals slowly increased, making lending less affordable. However, the agreed rates seem to be set in such a way that these rates stabilize.

Colby Short, CEO and co-founder of real estate agent comparison site GetAgent, says he could be forgiven for thinking we live in precarious times, but with no further hikes and mortgages expected to remain fairly stable, things are going to get easier. expected. .

Average fixed rates are declining on a weekly basis. That said, mortgage rates across the board have also fallen, making it a bit easier for buyers to secure their dream home.

Adrian Anderson of Anderson Harris, a real estate finance expert, says that even if you have to risk high fixed rates right now, it may still be worth it. It is generally better to buy a property at a lower purchase price with a more expensive mortgage in the short term than to pay a higher price for the property and pay a cheaper mortgage in the short term.

rental cost

Part of weighing whether or not to buy is considering the alternatives. For some, it will mean staying in properties they already own, but for others, it means continuing to be subject to an equally turbulent rental market.

Rajan Lakhani, a resident finance expert at smart money app Plum, said rents are also rising fast as many landlords have sold their properties following mortgage debt relief and stamp duty changes. And owning a home means paying off your own mortgage, not someone else’s.

Invest in the right home

They may all be subject to the whims of the market, but not all properties are created equal.

Pete Mugleston, managing director and mortgage expert at onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk, says one strategy to protect yourself from potential price drops after buying a new property is to consider homes with added value potential. First-time buyers can secure a good deal and potentially increase their return on investment by repairing and selling the upper house.

He also suggests that those who need more space may find a good opportunity to size up now. You may get less money for your existing property, but you may be able to get a larger home at a lower price.

right pricing

Experts agreed that we are now in a buyer’s market. Jonathan Rolande of the National Association of Property Buyers says buyers now have more choice and lower prices. Not only that, but as competition diminishes, so does the pressure to make decisions quickly, and bidding wars are a thing of the past.

Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Garrington Property Finders, says those at the top of the market who tend to rely less on mortgage lending are in a strong position.

Tradable buyers who are already funded often find themselves in the enviable position of sellers clamoring for attention and even agreeing to significant discounts to close the deal, he said.

what next?

Assets for Life co-founder Liam Ryan says there is clearly room for prices to continue to decline. We’ve already started seeing prices drop in certain parts of the country, so prices are likely to drop over the next two years, he says.

However, once you start investing in real estate, you need to invest for the long term. Property will always bounce back and ultimately see property prices doubling in 10 years in many parts of the UK. The national average is 7. percent.

GetAgent’s Mr Short agrees. Prices are down now, but in the long run they will inevitably rise again. So, if you’ve fallen in love with real estate and are in a financial position to move in now, this could be a good time to secure a good deal. In short, it is always recommended to ignore the headlines and do what is right for you and your financial situation.

