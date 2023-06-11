British minister: ‘The world has moved’ from Boris Johnson





[1/2] Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside his home in London, England, on March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) – The world has moved away from former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the ruling Conservative Party, Energy Secretary Grant Shopps said Sunday.

Johnson resigned from parliament late Friday to protest an investigation by lawmakers into his actions as prime minister when a lockdown lifting party was held on Downing Street in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about criticism from Johnson and his colleagues that he was kicked out, Shapps told Sky News:

The Congressional Privileges Commission, the primary disciplinary body for members of Congress, had the power to recommend that Johnson be suspended from Congress. If the suspension lasts longer than 10 days, voters in that district may continue to seek re-election as their representative.

Johnson, who became prime minister in 2019 on the promise of Brexit, saw his premiership cut short last year amid outrage from his own party and across the UK over a lockdown party that broke COVID rules in his office and residence.

His administration’s militant and often chaotic approach to governance and repeated scandals have drained the favor of many of his legislators. According to polls, he is no longer popular with the public.

Shapps told BBC TV: “I really like Boris and worked very closely with him.” “He had a lot of qualities… but I don’t think people inside and outside the Conservative Party miss that drama.”

Johnson’s former communications director, Guto Harri, told Sky News that the former leader had been “kicked out” of politics.

In his resignation statement, Prime Minister Johnson accused the investigation of whether he had misled Parliament about the rally, saying it had failed to find “pieces of evidence” against him. He also targeted incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

When asked if Johnson would return, Harry said “It is virtually impossible to ignore him, but I do not believe this is part of an elaborate plot to destabilize and overthrow Rishi Sunak.”

“I think Boris Johnson now has a chance to go out and lick his wounds, but I also think he can take a new opportunity.”

Reporting: Kylie MacLellan; Edited by Jason Neely

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-minister-the-world-has-moved-on-boris-johnson-2023-06-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos