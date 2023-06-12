Why are Canadian wildfires affecting the United States?





Want to know a better term for “global warming?” “Weird world.” Freak snowstorms in Texas? Fires in Siberia?

And last week, another wall of weirdness billowed over the eastern United States: thick, smelly smoke from the 400 wildfires burning in Canada. Right now, about 11 million acres are on fire. That’s bigger than Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey combined.

British Columbia Wildfire Service

Two anomalies were in play simultaneously: first, the Canadian wildfires that burned 15 times more area than average; and winds that blew the smoke south, then stalled.

“Last week saw the worst wildfire smoke exposures ever seen across the country,” said Vijay Limaye, senior scientist and environmental epidemiologist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “It’s not just trees that go up in flames. It’s houses, cars, car batteries. Smoke from wildfires is actually a toxic soup of multiple air pollutants.”

Worse still, we inhale particles smaller than one ten thousandth of an inch. To compare the size, here is a piece of human hair.

A comparison of the particles carried by smoke from wildfires in Canada compared to a magnified human hair. CBS News

Limaye said, “They get deep into our lungs, and from there they enter the bloodstream. They are capable of carrying all kinds of deadly compounds, including carcinogens, to multiple organ systems.”

The truth is, wildfire smoke isn’t so weird anymore. At one point in 2020, San Francisco looked like this…

Cars drive along the Golden Gate Bridge under a smoke-filled orange sky at midday in San Francisco, September 9, 2020. There have been 35 major wildfires in the state, with at least five cities “substantially destroyed” and ongoing mass evacuations. HAROLD POSTIC/AFP via Getty Images

And the East Coast was already hit by smoke from Canada, too, in 2002.

For now, the smoke is finally clearing. But according to Limaye, “Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season on record, and it’s only early June. Technically, we haven’t even started the summer yet.”

So, to conclude:

Wildfires in Canada: Not unusual. 🥱 The smoke reaching this extreme South: Very rare. 😧 Canadian shoots so big, so early in the season? Weird! 😨

Limaye said: “Climate science indicates this may just be the start. We are going to see fires start earlier. [and] lasts longer. We can look back to this first week of June 2023 with fondness going forward as a relatively modest event.”

For more information:

Story produced by Amiel Weisfogel and Robert Marston. Publisher: Emanuele Secci.

