We Won’t Go Away: Trio of British Strikes Bullish on Battle for Amazon Union | Amazon





Jeff Bezos has more money than he can spend in 100 years. He built the company, but we kept it going. On Brighton’s sunny pebble beach, Darren Westwood and his colleagues reminisce about their year-long battle to have a voice in the Amazon.

The three received a warm welcome here at the GMB annual meeting, sharing their stories with fellow activists and winning the endorsement of Labor leader Keir Starmer.

If the ship, the ship, weren’t for the workers, he’d have none, says Westwood colleague Garfield Hylton.

Later this week, GMB will once again concede defeat in the battle for official union recognition at Amazon’s massive Coventry warehouse, known as BHX4.

But Westwood and Hylton, both 58-year-olds, and their 27-year-old colleague Salar Kazim, three men in branded black T-shirts, insist the momentum remains with them.

we didn’t leave It just grows, says Westwood. Sooner or later it will be recognized by Coventry.

It has grown like this since we started. Kazim, originally from Kurdistan in northern Iraq, says: The best times were during strikes. We were together, we were talking, and it’s really nice to be involved.

With near-impossible chatting on the packaging line, their campaign has built a solid bond despite the diverse languages ​​spoken on site. Hylton says: There are Polish, Brazilian, Lithuanian, Estonian and Swahili. You must have a world map!

GMB members at a rally outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Coventry in January 2023. Photo: PA Images/Alamy

The three describe the high-pressure working environment inside the BHX4, where every movement is continuously monitored. If something goes wrong, like not scanning an item for a few minutes, a laptop-wielding administrator can move to a workstation.

Hylton says it can monitor minute-by-minute micromanagement on a task-by-task basis. He calls it scanner compliance, which needs to be scanned every minute to show constant and fast scans.

Kazim previously enjoyed indirect work, traveling around the site and performing various tasks without minute-by-minute monitoring. I actually liked the job. It was encouraging, he says.

However, he became disillusioned when he had to switch to less physically demanding work after suffering a knee injury.

All three men talk about how physically demanding the job is. Westwood said he once logged 16 km in a shift. Kazim says he once walked up to 20 miles (32 km). Breaks are limited and some roles involve heavy lifting.

You don’t realize how much your body is being punished when you’re doing something intensive, says Kazim.

When home shopping surged after working intensively through the Covid crisis, Coventry’s staff were hoping for generous pay raises once the pandemic eased. We are the people who survived the pandemic. Kazim says we risked our lives.

So when managers announced a 50 pence per hour increase and raised base rates to 10.50 in August, some employees were insulted, a reaction shared on other Amazon sites where spontaneous protests took place.

In Coventry, some workers walked off the packing line and congregated in a concession stand. Later, they arranged to meet at an easy-to-find rendezvous outside Primark to discuss their grievances.

GMB’s West Midlands regional organizers have been hard at work building a presence at Amazon for more than a decade, focusing primarily on a site in Rugeley, 40 miles away. As winds of protest blew from Coventry, they sped up.

We arrived at Primark, turned on hi-vis, and just started chatting with people, recalls Rachel Fagan, a local GMB activist. We just heard what they want and what they want to do. And they said These workers have had enough and want to tell their story.

Westwood says he and his colleagues have turned to GMB to help organize their anger, though he hasn’t seen the need for a union before.

An intensive secret recruitment period followed, with Amazon known worldwide for being skeptical of unions.

In recent days, messages displayed on screens inside the building and seen by the Guardian told employees: We believe that having a voice shouldn’t cost anything.

Amazon employees attend a peripheral meeting at the GMB Alliance meeting in Brighton. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Through word of mouth and WhatsApp, organizers inside the warehouse grew their numbers from dozens to more than a hundred and held a vote for strike action in September.

That first ballot was lost by a small margin, but was re-voted a few weeks later as membership continued to grow.

Shortly after midnight on January 25, dozens of workers left the building before their shift was over and walked out into the freezing night, launching the first strike against Amazon in the UK.

That first strike was spectacular, says Westwood. I didn’t think it would work; Not because we didn’t trust what we were doing, but because of the pressure. There were only about 50 to 60 people, but people came out drip drip drip drip drip, and it just felt amazing.

They demanded that wages be raised to 15 per hour. But GMB’s Fagan is candid about the fact that he’s using industrial action to give his employees a platform to tell their stories. There are only 30, 40, or 50 union members at work, so what’s the use of industrial action? Well, we used it, and we knew the world’s eyes would be on it, she says.

They garnered the support of local Labor Rep. Taiwo Owatemi, and recently recognized American union activists at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island participated in online rallies to show solidarity and exchange tips.

Amazon gave its employees another pay rise earlier this year and recently improved conditions for working parents, as trumpeted in fancy online ads.

During the conflict, which most recently involved workers in two three-day strikes, GMB membership grew rapidly to over 800.

GMB believed that was enough to convince the independent Central Arbitration Board, which had the power to order companies to recognize unions, that it had more than 50% support on the ground. But those hopes were shattered on Thursday after the committee reached an agreement with Amazon to hire 2,700 people at the BHX4.

GMB suspects that Amazon is continuing its hiring to withdraw bids over recognition the company denies. It happened with great speed. Hylton doesn’t know where they got all these fresh faces.

But instead of risking losing a recognition ballot that would prevent them from reapplying for three years, GMB has reluctantly conceded defeat for now.

“We respect the right of our employees to join or not to join a union,” an Amazon spokesperson said. We offer competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits and career growth opportunities while working in a safe and modern work environment.

Back in Brighton, Westwood, Kazim and Hylton spoke about their experiences to hundreds of delegates, saying they had already made a difference by working together.

Share things through conversation. Hylton realizes he is not isolated. He’s a little upset, to be honest. But now they see it standing.

