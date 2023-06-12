Who is the favorite to win the US Open 2023? Predictions, choice of experts





The Los Angeles Country Club is preparing to host the third major tournament of the PGA Tour season, the 2023 US Open, starting Thursday, June 15. The world’s best golfers, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, will compete for victory at this prestigious event. . However, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and several other great champions will be formidable contenders, hoping to clinch another title. According to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Scheffler (7-1), Rahm (8-1), Brooks Koepka (9-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) are the favorites to win the 2023 US Open.

This year, the US Open is notable as it will be only the third active US Open venue in Southern California, joining the Riviera CC course and Torrey Pines South. Acclaimed golf course architect Gil Hanse has played a significant role in recent golf majors and helped redesign the Los Angeles Country Club North Course in 2010. Originally designed by George Thomas, the course transformation l led to hosting the Walker Cup in 2017, bringing it into the limelight and ultimately securing its selection as the venue for the 2023 US Open. The Los Angeles Country Club is widely regarded as a hidden gem in the golfing world, and this year, the US Open will mark the club’s fifth major event since 1930.

#USOpen betting card

Leave early

bet365

Downright EW 5-seater

Brooks Kopeka 11/1 Viktor Hovland 18/1 Jordan Spieth 22/1 Bryson DeChambeau 50/1 Denny McCarthy 110/1

Good luck if you follow and play responsibly pic.twitter.com/nL2p916m6K

— Jack Humphrey (@JackHumphreyDFS) June 9, 2023

The North Course offers an expansive, lightly treed layout, showcasing parkland elements and links-style terrain, all set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Los Angeles. Its design evokes the Brookline golf course and its undulating topography adds a challenge. The course plays like a par 71, spanning approximately 7,250 yards. However, potential changes may be implemented prior to US Open 2023 to further test players.

To excel at Los Angeles Country Club, players must possess several key attributes, including all-around driving ability, strong scrambling and bunker skills, a resilient mentality, precise mid-iron distance control and exceptional putting prowess.

US Open 2023: predictions and odds

As the US Open 2023 approaches, the betting market is set to change. However, the first odds align with current world golf rankings. The main contenders are Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, with no significant gap between them. Dustin Johnson is an exciting player to watch, with odds ranging from +2500 to +3300. Although he recently moved to the LIV golf circuit, Johnson’s performance at the US Open could be a great opportunity for bettors to cash in on. He put in impressive performances in the driving and putting categories during the 2021 season, making him a strong contender.

Another option is Jordan Spieth, priced at +2500. Given his strong form leading into the 2023 US Open, it’s highly likely that Spieth’s odds will shorten significantly. His game seems well suited to the Los Angeles Country Club, as evidenced by his exceptional scrambling abilities and impressive approach game ratings. Additionally, Spieth benefits from having more space off the tee on this course. Savvy bettors may want to take advantage of these favorable odds in the major golf futures betting market before Spieth’s potential resurgence is widely recognised.

