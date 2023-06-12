Hate never went away: US schools face backlash from Pride | California





Hundreds of furious protesters. Police in riot gear. Barricades in the street and helicopters above our heads. This was the scene outside a suburban California school board meeting this week, as the board planned to vote on whether the district should officially recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

A year ago, the decision to observe Pride at schools in Glendale, a suburb about 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, did not spark street fights or lead to multiple arrests. But this year, things were different.

Maebe Pudlo, a non-binary trans activist and drag queen who ran for U.S. Congress in the district, was among those who showed up at the Glendale Unified School Districts meeting. She says local advocates supporting Pride have been greeted by people calling them groomers and paedophiles, and have been accused of trying to indoctrinate children.

Footage of the violent protest in Glendale showed groups of men in the streets wearing identical Leave Our Children Alone T-shirts and crowds of people shoving and punching each other. Glendale Police said their attempts to de-escalate the situation had failed, even after arresting three people and declaring an unlawful assembly and ordering the crowd outside the school to disperse.

Although the board eventually voted to recognize Pride Month, as it has done since 2019, the experience was terrifying, said Pudlo, who said he has faced a wave of online harassment since . Anonymous accounts say people like me should be killed and hanged, she said. California is supposed to be a safe state.

Journalists and local advocates said several right-wing activists with a history of violence were present during the Glendale incident. The unrest came less than a week after protesters and police clashed outside a North Hollywood elementary school during a demonstration against a planned Pride assembly. There, too, protesters were seen wearing Leave Our Children Alone T-shirts, and a Leave Our Children Alone banner trailer roamed the streets.

Protests outside a Los Angeles school against Pride turned violent. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

The protest’s rhetoric was ugly and hateful, said Reverend Pat Langlois, who attended the North Hollywood protest in support of LGBTQ+ families. Although she had participated in many protests over the past four decades, it was something different, she said.

A transgender teacher pride flag was previously set on fire at the same school, prompting a police investigation.

We think of these things that happen in the deep south, or in some very conservative rural areas. It happened minutes from one of the epicenters of gay liberation, said Roland Palencia, co-founder of Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos and longtime Los Angeles activist.

Our allies must speak out, Palencia added. This is the moment when they have to say, enough is enough.

On June 6, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an advocacy group, announced it was declaring a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in America, hoping to galvanize politicians and other allies to that they do more to defend gay people in an unprecedented and dangerous spike in legislative, as well as literal, assaults.

So far this year, the HRC has documented nearly 20 different acts of intimidation targeting Pride and drag events across the United States, from violent protests to bomb threats to extremists showing up at story time. drag for children.

We think about those things that happen in the deep south…it happened minutes from one of the epicenters of gay liberationRoland Palencia

More than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the country, with at least 76 signed into law in early June, the most of any year on record and more than double the number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws passed in the year last, the organization said. .

The majority of these bills target trans people, particularly trans youth, with a focus on laws that prevent transgender minors from accessing medically necessary and best-practice care, said Sarah Warbelow, vice-president of the HRC. legal policy. Some of these anti-trans laws target healthcare workers, attempting to criminalize them if they try to provide gender-affirming care, and many also target parents of transgender children, she said. .

There has also been an incredible increase in bills that would make it impossible for school staff to support LGBTQ+ youth in the classroom, she added, from Florida doesn’t say gay law, to attempts to force schools to send students to their parents on behalf of the right parents.

Under gay laws in public schools, many teachers feel they can no longer be open about their sexual orientation or gender identity and must hide who they are lest a parent Target, target them, sue them, Warbelow said.

Because of federal civil rights protections, teachers might ultimately win those lawsuits, but that doesn’t matter, Warbelow said: A lot of people feel like they don’t have a meaningful choice, even if the law technically protects them.

Just three years ago, a growing QAnon conspiracy theory movement claimed Democrats and other elite figures were torturing and raping children in satanic rituals, grim allegations that helped galvanize the January 6 attack on the American capital.

A view of a memorial outside Club Q after a mass shooting in November 2022. Photograph: Isaiah Downing/Reuters

Now, that same kind of political conspiracy is being applied to LGBTQ+ people, noted Bamby Salcedo, president of the TransLatin @ Coalition in Los Angeles.

As cities across the country hold Pride parades, marches and parties, to commemorate the June 1969 uprising against police violence at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, many people are nervous, worried about increased harassment or be the target of deadly attacks.

During Pride Month in June 2016, a gunman opened fire at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 in what remains one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history. United. Last November, Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado hosting a drag event, was the target of another deadly shooting that left five people dead and 17 injured.

Despite the political atmosphere, many LGBTQ+ Americans say that while they are paying more attention to their safety in public, they don’t want to give up on Pride events.

We must remember that we are beautiful and resilient people, said Salcedo, president of the TransLatin@ Coalition. We’re not going to let all this negativity get in the way of celebrating ourselves and letting the world know we exist.

After decades of advances, including securing the legality of same-sex marriage, many LGBTQ+ Americans, especially those in more Democratic states, had come to view their fight for equality as a linear, unbroken march. progress, said Palencia.

What we realize is that there will be more twists and turns for us to gain full recognition as citizens and as human beings, Palencia said. The reality is that the hate never went away.

