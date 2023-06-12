US tells UNESCO it wants to join UNESCO (report)





The United States has told the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) that it wants to join the agency, nearly six years after stepping down.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the United States had privately notified the UN agency of its interest in joining, saying that Richard Verma, the Assistant Secretary of State for Management and resources, sent a letter last week to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay proposing plans for the United States to join the agency.

A source told the outlet that the proposed plan, which was negotiated between the State Department and UNESCO, detailed a timeline for paying off the US debt and re-admitting it to the agency’s board.

Lawmakers approved a bill last year that allocated more than $500 million needed to pay off America’s debt to UNESCO in order to enable its return as a full member, according to Axios.

Another source told Axios that Azoulay’s office has informed ambassadors from all member states of a meeting scheduled for Monday, where the chief executive will brief members from the United States on plans to return to the agency, also requesting their approval to hold a special general conference. meeting next month to welcome the American decision and approve their plan to join the agency.

It’s been nearly six years since the then-Trump administration announced it would quit UNESCO over what it called anti-Israel bias.

‘I’m worried’: Giant sinkhole in Florida neighborhood causes residential street to close ‘Our goal is to spread literature’: Florida couple sell banned books at new bookstore

Last year, Israel, which also left the agency, informed the State Department that it would not oppose a return of the United States to the agency.

Joining the UN-based agency is one of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy goals, in part to counter the Chinese government’s growing influence at UNESCO, Axios reported.

The Hill contacted the State Department for comment and more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/4044781-us-tells-unesco-it-wants-to-rejoin-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos