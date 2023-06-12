Twitter users denounce US Senator Marshall’s claim that the president broke the flag rules at the White House





TOPEKA U.S. Senator Roger Marshall took to social media on Sunday to allege President Joe Biden violated the federal flag code by hanging a pair of American flags overlapping a colorful flag honoring the rights of people from the balcony of the White House. LGBTQ.

Marshall said on Twitter that Biden seemed more invested in celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month than national patriotism, but the Republican senator from Kansas’ analysis did not refer to the American flag atop the White House or to the content of the flag code.

“It’s a shame,” Marshall tweeted alongside an image of the three flags. “Not only does this violate the American flag code, but it is a blatant example of this White House’s incompetence and insistence on putting its social agenda ahead of patriotism.”

People who viewed Marshall’s post on Twitter provided a flood of responses, including James H. Hill who said the senator’s outrage over a flag representing acceptance and equality was “nothing less than surprising”.

“Sorry to burst your bubble, but patriotism is not defined by the rigidity of your flag display, but rather by the principles your country stands for,” Hill said. “Last time I checked, ‘freedom and justice for all’ was pretty big. The social agenda you’re apparently so afraid of is about inclusivity, love and equal rights for all people. Americans, whoever they like. If it’s an ‘incompetence’ in your book, maybe it’s time to revise it.”

Biden welcomed a crowd of hundreds to the White House on Saturday to celebrate Pride Month amid a movement among conservative state lawmakers to introduce and pass legislation targeting the transgender community. Biden said at the South Lawn event that his message, specifically aimed at transgender children, was, “You are loved. You are heard. You understood. And, you belong.

The flurry of Twitter responses to Marshall’s message highlighted a belief that Biden had not broken flag rules because an American flag flew atop the White House during the LGBTQ event. Rule #7 states that the nation flag must be at the center and highest point of a group when paired with state or locality flags displayed from general staffs.

“The flag code is: American flag in the center. The one at the top of the White House is centered. You are absolutely the dumbest doctor in the world,” said commentator Keith Olbermann, who has worked for MSNBC, Fox Sports and ESPN.

Others have drawn attention to Flag Rule No. 10, which states that the Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces may alter, modify, repeal, or add rules relating to the display of the United States flag whenever necessary. is appropriate or desirable.

While some commenting on Twitter shared their support for Marshall’s views on civil liberties, others criticized the first-term senator for suggesting that people advancing LGBTQ rights weren’t patriotic enough.

Several noted that Marshall responded to the January 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill by voting against certification of the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania due to unproven theories misconduct contributed to the victory of Biden on President Donald Trump.

More than 90 of Marshall’s Senate colleagues voted to affirm Biden’s victory over the incumbent GOP chairman in those swing states. Marshall later admitted that Biden would be sworn in as US president.

“You supported a coup,” said Twitter poster John Oeffinger. “Don’t lecture us on patriotism. You have no position.

Marshall served in the U.S. Army Reserve and rose to the rank of captain. The Kansas doctor was elected to the United States House in 2016 and to the United States Senate in 2020.

