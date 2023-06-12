Thunderstorm warning across UK after hottest day so far | british news





A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain has been issued by the National Weather Service across the UK after the hottest day so far.

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings are in effect from 12pm to 9pm Monday, covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, most of southern England and the Midlands and most of Wales.

Forecasters have warned that heavy rains could increase the risk of flash flooding, disrupt motorists on roads and disrupt bus and rail services.

An amber weather warning for rain has also been issued for parts of southern England and Wales until 9am on Monday.

Image: The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for thunderstorms and rain across the UK.

The forecast follows a weekend of hot temperatures and heavy rain.

A temperature of 32 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kew Gardens in south-west London on Sunday, and much of the UK is warmer than Monaco and the French Riviera, where temperatures stayed in the low 20s.

However, the temperature was just short of the year’s high of 32.2C recorded in Chertsey, Surrey on Saturday.

1:02 Guards faint under the scorching sun

Charlwood, Surrey, received a total of 28.6 millimeters of rain on Sunday afternoon, nearly half the average for the month of June.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud of the Korea Meteorological Administration said there was a possibility of a month’s worth of rain in the short term.

“A sunny and hot start is expected on Monday, with temperatures rising fairly quickly and thunderous showers possible during the morning under strong early summer sunshine,” he said.

Some areas of Wales and England will receive 30 mm of rain per hour and 60 to 80 mm in some areas.

“Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and the highlands may receive 20 to 30 millimeters of rain per hour during thunderstorms, and 40 to 50 millimeters in some areas.

“Potentially we’re seeing a month’s worth of rain.

“The highest temperatures will be around Birmingham and Wales.

“Monday will mostly be between 24C and 28C with some areas staying between 30C and 32C.

“It will be warmer than Monaco, which recorded 24.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and is expected to be 22-24 degrees on Monday.”

Image: The Bureau of Meteorology has said there is potential for flash flooding in the place. file photo

A heat health warning for hot weather will remain in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are five areas in England under yellow alerts where the heat wave is likely to affect the most vulnerable, as well as the wider population.

• West Midlands • East Midlands • East of England • South East • South West

If the weather is likely to affect vulnerable populations such as people with underlying medical conditions or the elderly, additional yellow alerts are issued for:

• North East • North West • Yorkshire and the Humber • London

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office, is aimed at the UK and provides warnings of hot weather that could affect public health, and is designed to help health workers manage periods of “extreme temperatures”. .

Stroud added that slightly cooler temperatures would continue from Tuesday, with Thursday and Friday hitting the mid-20s.

“High pressure is starting to build, but hot weather is likely to continue.

“It’s killing the showers and temperatures should drop slightly into the mid-to-low 20s next week.”

