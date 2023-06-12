Part of a major US highway collapses after a fire in Philadelphia | News





Video from the scene shows a massive slab, covering an entire section of the northbound lanes, collapsed onto the surface roadway in northeast Philadelphia.

A major vehicular fire under an elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia has caused much of the freeway to collapse, an incident that could have lasting repercussions for travelers.

Video from the scene showed a massive slab covering an entire section of the northbound lanes collapsed onto the surface roadway in northeast Philadelphia. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Philadelphia Fire Department Capt. Derek Bowmer said emergency crews responding shortly before 6:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) on Sunday to a crash report discovered heavy gunfire from one or more vehicles.

Initial reports indicated that one vehicle may have been a tanker, but officials said that has yet to be confirmed. The fire was reportedly brought under control.

Interstate 95 is the main highway in the eastern United States connecting major centers such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC and extending into southern Florida.

Mark Fusetti, a retired Philadelphia police sergeant, said he was driving south toward the city’s airport when he noticed thick plumes of black smoke rising above Highway. As he passed the fire, the road below began to dip, creating a noticeable depression that was visible in video he took of the scene.

He saw the traffic in his rearview mirror stop. Soon after, the highway’s northbound lanes collapsed. It was crazy timing, Fusetti said. For it to deform and collapse so quickly is quite remarkable.

Underground explosions

Bowmer said the northbound lanes were gone and the southbound lanes were compromised due to the heat from the fire.

He also said runoff from the fire or possibly compromised gas lines were causing explosions underground. Officials said they were also concerned about the environmental impacts of runoff into the nearby Delaware River.

Today is going to be a long day. And obviously, with 95 departures up north and questionable down south, it’s going to be even longer than that, said Dominick Mireles, director of Philadelphia’s office of emergency management.

Heavy construction equipment would be needed to start clearing the debris, he said.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said closing I-95 will have significant impacts on the region and the city of Philadelphia. Buttigieg said on Twitter that he was coordinating with regional leaders on recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Other streets were closed for the response and officials urged people to avoid the area. They also said they planned to launch a drone to assess the damage.

Sunday’s blaze was strikingly similar to another fire in Philadelphia in March 1996, when an illegal tire depot under I-95 caught fire, melting railings and warping the roadway.

The highway was closed for several weeks and partial closures lasted six months. Seven teenagers have been charged with arson. The landfill owner was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $3 million of the $6.5 million in repair costs, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

More recently in Atlanta, a massive fire collapsed an elevated section of Interstate 85, closing the busy road in the heart of the city in March 2017.

A homeless man has been charged with starting the blaze, but federal investigators said in a report that state transportation departments’ practice of storing combustible building materials under the freeway increased the risk of fire. ‘fire.

