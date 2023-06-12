Diablo 4, Zelda hit #1 for 4 weeks in a row | UK box chart





The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Realm has finally lost its #1 spot on the UK Box Chart.

Week 4, the longest time a game in the series has been at #1. The Nintendo Switch launch saw a 36% drop in sales compared to the previous week.

That means the new No. 1 is Activision Blizzard’s Diablo 4. The game didn’t have particularly strong sales at boxed retail, and in its release week, it lagged far behind Zelda, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island. 2. However, as it is a particularly popular game on PC, most of its sales will come through digital download stores. You will receive digital data later this week.

In fact, only the console version received a boxed release, with 67% of physical sales coming from the PS5, 27% from the Xbox Series S and X, and 8% from the PS4.

Last week’s biggest new game was Street Fighter 6, which slipped to number 5 this week with a slight 48% drop in sales.

Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to number three despite a 27% drop in weekly sales. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe moved up to #4 with a 23% drop in sales from the previous week. FIFA 23 dropped from the top 5 to number 6 with sales down 50%. This coincides with the end of the 2022/2023 football season.

Meanwhile, sales activity for PlayStation games, consoles, and bundles boosted sales of big-box games, including first-party titles. God of War Ragnarok jumped 4 places to #7 (67% revenue increase), Gran Turismo 7 to #9 (66% revenue increase), and Spider-Man: Miles Morales jumped 23 places to #16 (95% revenue increase).

Here is the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending 10th June 2023.

Last Week This Week Title New 1 Diablo 4 1 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 4 3 Hogwarts Legacy 5 4 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 4 5 Street Fighter 6 3 6 FIFA 23 11 7 God of War: Ragnarok 6 8 Star Wars Jedi : Survivor 24 9 Gran Turismo 7 14 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

