UK Weather: It might rain in UK for a month, but it’s still hotter than Monaco | england weather





Nearly a month of rain could fall in parts of the UK in the next 12 hours, but the UK is still hotter than Monaco.

The National Weather Service has issued new weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain for Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures hit 32 degrees Celsius in Kew Gardens in south-west London on Sunday, and much of England was hotter than Monaco and the French Riviera.

However, the temperature was just short of the year’s highest of 32.2C reached on Saturday.

Charlwood, Surrey, received a total of 28.6 millimeters of rain on Sunday afternoon, nearly half the average for the month of June.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: A sunny and hot start is expected for Monday. Temperatures rise fairly quickly during the morning under strong early summer sunshine and thunderous showers are possible.

Some areas of Wales and England will receive 30 mm of rain per hour and 60 to 80 mm in some areas. Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and the highlands are expected to receive between 20 and 30 mm of rain per hour during thunderstorms, and 40 to 50 mm in some areas. Potentially we’re seeing a month’s worth of rain.

The highest temperatures will be around Birmingham and Wales. Monday will mostly be 24C to 28C, with some spots at the 30C to 32C mark. It will be warmer than Monaco, which recorded 24.7C on Sunday and is expected to be 22-24C on Monday.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of England, Wales and Scotland until 9pm Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued for southern England and Wales from 7pm Sunday to 9am Monday.

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings have been issued from noon to 9pm on Monday for Scotland, Northern Ireland, most of southern England and most of the Midlands and Wales.

Warnings mean thunderstorms and rain can wreak havoc with potential flooding and difficult driving conditions, the Met Office says on its website.

The Bureau of Meteorology added that temperatures will drop slightly from Tuesday through Thursday and Friday, recording in the mid-20s.

