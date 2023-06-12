Singapore urges China, US to stave off conflict





SINGAPORE Singapore has renewed calls for China and the United States to ease tensions, warning of “considerable costs and hardship across the world” if these warring world powers do not back down.

The comments come as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reportedly prepares to travel to Beijing for talks this week. The countries canceled or postponed the talks after the United States shot down what it described as a surveillance balloon in February, a claim China denies off the coast of South Carolina. China rejected a request for dialogue from US defense officials at a security summit in Singapore two weeks ago.

“While we are now at an uncomfortable and even dangerous point, all of this is not inevitable. It is always possible to walk away from confrontation and conflict, and both sides must do so,” the Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Kiat. at the Caixin Asia New Vision Forum in Singapore.

“Unbridled and uncontrolled competition without safeguards will generate enormous costs and hardship, across the world. It will be a big step backwards for all countries,” he added.

The rejection and postponement of the talks sparked global concern that a lack of communication between two of the world’s powers could increase the risk of conflict in a moment of miscalculation.

Two recent acts of aggression between US and Chinese ships in the Taiwan Strait and military aircraft in the airspace above the South China Sea have underscored this possibility.

“Countries in ASEAN and around the world are unwilling to choose sides, as most have deep ties to the two major powers,” Heng said. “It is in the interest of every country, especially the United States and China, to develop a new architecture that enables inclusive and sustainable development.

