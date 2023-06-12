HSBC Rebranding Expands SVB UK Purchase into HSBC Innovation Banking





Acquired by HSBC in an emergency sale on 1 March following the collapse of SVB, SVB UK is now undergoing a rebranding and expansion under new owners. Today, the bank giant launched HSBC Innovation Banking, a new unit focused on banking services to startups, investors and the broader tech community.

Rumors have circulated for weeks until today, and now officially announced at the opening of London Tech Week, the new division (technically a subsidiary of HSBC UK) will be larger than its SVB UK properties. HSBC added a team in the US. , Israel and Hong Kong took part in the operation, and more than 700 staff were employed in the operation. As of now, it sounds like your customers are mostly British. HSBC said it has about 3,000 customers across its home country.

The company sets up a major rivalry between former co-workers. First Citizens acquired most of SVB’s financial business. The business was based in the United States, involved approximately $72 billion in deposits and loans, and operated under the name SVB Bridge Bank after the collapse of its holding company, SVB Financial. .

The two are going out the door in true competitive style. First Citizens are now suing HSBC for poaching SVB employees, particularly people like David Sabow. Formerly the head of SVB in the US, Sabow will now lead HSBC Innovation Banking in the US. We also recruited what appears to be an entire team from SVB Israel, led by David Cohen. This includes his entire team, Gadi Moshe. , Alon Oz, Tamir Efrati, Meir Slobodov and about 20 others. In fact, that lawsuit was likely filed in anticipation of today’s announcement and push.

Former head of SVB UK, Erin Platts will assume the title of “CEO of HSBC Innovation Banking UK” and lead the new innovation banking initiative.

Traditional banks’ efforts to capitalize on fast-growing technology sector strategies are reaching an inflection point, or at least HSBC hopes to be. Funding for tech companies has been pouring like a geyser in the years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is one of the reasons why SVB, originally a community bank for the fledgling startup industry, has expanded into a large-scale operation that regulators struggle to maintain. maximum. However, over the past 18 months, all of this has been reduced to a small trickle that is one of the big causes of SVB failures.

Now, HSBC is betting that launching this new, redoubled effort when the market is quieter and at a lower trough will reap big gains, with an extra buffer for the staggering giants to follow. It handles knocking more gracefully than SVB.

It is not clear how large the business is due to the assets under management. When HSBC acquired SVB UK, the deal involved approximately 5.5 billion in loans and approximately 6.7 billion in deposits. In last reported figures covering the financial year ending 31 December 2022, SVB UK posted a pre-tax profit of $88 million, and HSBC said it expected SVB UK’s tangible assets to be around $1.4 billion at the time of the acquisition.

HSBC’s Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement that the UK’s world-leading technology and life sciences sector is central to growing the UK economy and boosting global exports. HSBC now has a world-class team focused on innovators, founders and investors. We will protect this expertise and combine these capabilities with our financial strength and global reach to take it to the next level. Our new innovation team will support our clients’ international growth every step of the way.

Operations will cover technology as well as adjoining areas such as startups and financiers in fields such as life sciences.

The UK is home to a world-leading technology and life sciences sector and I am proud of the role the British Government has played in ensuring their future and ensuring they thrive,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “HSBC Innovation Banking will support my priorities of growing the UK economy and strengthening its position as a science and technology powerhouse by helping innovative businesses unlock their potential, create more jobs and access new global opportunities.

