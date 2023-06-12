Philadelphia bridge collapse closes major interstate DW 12/6/2023





Officials in the city of Philadelphia in the northeastern United States said the collapse of an elevated section of the Interstate-95 (I-95) freeway on Sunday morning was caused by the fire of a truck below.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the damage will likely shut down one of the nation’s busiest highways for weeks or even months.

“Companies arrived on scene and found … heavy fire from a vehicle that we don’t know what type it was,” said Capt. Derrick Bowmer of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Initial reports suggested the vehicle that caused the damage was a tanker truck, but authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.

A city spokesperson simply noted that a “large fire” caused the damage, without mentioning a vehicle.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said later Sunday it was sending a team to investigate what it called a gasoline tanker truck fire and overpass collapse.

How did the I-95 overpass collapse?

The fire severely weakened a four-lane northbound viaduct, causing much of it to collapse. Authorities say they are looking for the driver of the suspect vehicle, who was no longer at the scene when they arrived.

Bowmer said his department is treating the situation as a hazardous materials or hazardous materials incident.

Residents of the Tacony neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia said they heard multiple explosions after the initial crash. Fire department officials say these may have been caused by gas runoff from the crash or burst underground gas lines.

Beyond the caustic smoke from the flames of the blaze, authorities fear toxic materials could seep into the ground as well as into the adjacent Delaware River, causing further environmental damage.

Busy, I-95 is a major north-south artery in the eastern United States, connecting cities along the east coast from Maine to Florida.

Sunday’s bridge collapse has now closed it in both directions near Philadelphia and will create traffic backups for commuters and travelers as the US summer travel season kicks off.

“Avoid the area. Plan and research alternate travel routes,” read a tweet posted by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

“I-95 will be impacted for a long time,” Philadelphia general manager Tumar Alexander said at a press conference Sunday.

“Today is going to be a long day. And obviously, with 95 departures up north and questionable down south, it’s going to be even longer than that,” said Dominick Mireles, director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said the shutdown would have “significant impacts” in and around Philadelphia, offered “all the assistance USDOT can provide to help with recovery and rebuilding.” .

The White House also announced that President Joe Biden has been made aware of the situation and has contacted state and local authorities to offer assistance.

Thousands of tons of debris will first have to be cleared before authorities are even able to assess the damage and plan the reconstruction of the northern and possibly southern sections of the highway.

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Sunday that repairs would take “several months.”

When a similar fire caused by illegal tire burning damaged a section of I-95 in Philadelphia in 1996, it closed the freeway for weeks and caused partial closures that lasted six months.

