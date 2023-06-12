Live News of the Ukrainian-Russian War: Three Villages Liberated in Kiev with First Gains of Counterattack





Ukraine: destroyed Soviet-era dam near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukrainian forces claimed the first success in their long-awaited counteroffensive Sunday, recapturing three villages from Russian forces in the southeast.

If this is confirmed, it means that the first weeks of the backlash against Moscow have ended with Ukraine’s substantial territorial gains.

Unverified footage showed Kiev forces hoisting Ukrainian flags on buildings in the village of Vlahodatne in the Donetsk region and posing with unit flags in the neighboring village of Neskuchne.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement that the army was also reported to have recaptured the next town to the south, Makarivka, and advanced 300 to 1,500 meters in two directions on the southern front.

The minister said that success was also seen in the Bakhmut direction.

Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Ukrainian military last night, saying: Of course, thank you to our soldiers today.

The long-expected counterattack was indirectly confirmed by Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Arfan Rai Jun 12, 2023 04:01

1686562182Photo: Local residents are evacuating after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Locals were spotted boarding an evacuation train after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed last week.

The important Soviet-era Novakakovka dam along the Dnipro River in Russian-held Kherson was blown up on Tuesday and soon collapsed, spilling water into nearby towns and villages in the region, which is home to 42,000 people.

The United Nations said the collapse would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people who lost their homes, food, safe water and livelihoods, even as Russia and Ukraine exchanged blame for the incident.

Local residents board an evacuation train after the collapse of the Novakakovka dam in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 11, 2023.

(Reuters)

Residents waiting for the evacuation train

(Reuters)

Near a humanitarian aid center, locals wait in line while it rains.

(Reuters)

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 10:29

1686561690 Pakistan Welcomes First Shipment of Discounted Crude Oil from Russia

On Monday, the Pakistani government welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude oil from Russia following a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif hailed the fulfillment of his promise to the country and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted out a true service to the people.

The cargo was being unloaded in the port city of Karachi, the country’s main import hub.

Pakistan, tight on funds, has been negotiating with Russia to import discounted crude oil since February 2022, when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Khan’s visit coincided with the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The visit strained relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Moscow has since grappled with Western sanctions for the war, rerouting supplies to India, China and other Asian countries at a discount after Western customers shunned them in response to the aggression.

Pakistan’s Deputy Petroleum Minister Musadiq Malik told Geo News TV that Islamabad initially signed a deal to purchase 100,000 tonnes of oil from Russia. The first vessel loaded with crude oil arrived in Karachi on Sunday.

Cargo capacity was not immediately known.

He did not share details on Russian oil prices, saying only that Pakistan would work to ensure stable revenues with the expectation that pump prices would drop.

“If we start importing a third of our crude oil from Russia, there will be a big difference in price, and the effect will reach people’s pockets,” Malik said.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 10:21

Mapping 1686558384: Ukraine claims four villages captured as first gains in counterattack.

Ukraine claims to have recaptured four villages from Russia in what would be the first territorial gains in its long-awaited counteroffensive.

Then, on Monday, a photo shared by Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar shows soldiers raising yellow and blue flags in what she claims is Donetsk’s Storozheve town, thanking the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines for liberating the settlement.

My colleagues Joe Middleton and Arpan Ra report:

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 09:26

1686557840 Chechen army signs a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which Wagner’s Prigozhin rejected

Russia’s defense ministry said Monday it had signed a deal with the Chechen special forces’ Akhmat group, a day after Russia’s powerful mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin rejected it.

The signing follows an order requiring all volunteer units to sign contracts by July 1 as Moscow attempts to assert control over the private forces fighting on its behalf in Ukraine.

In return, volunteers receive the same benefits and protections as regular soldiers, including support for themselves and their families in case of injury or death.

Prigozhin, who has been feuding with the Pentagon for not providing adequate ammunition supplies for Wagner’s mercenaries in Ukraine, said Sunday he would refuse to sign such an agreement.

He said Shoigu could not properly manage the composition of the army.

The contract signed by the Pentagon on Monday is with the Akhmat paramilitary group, often referred to as an enlisted man of Ramzan Kadyrov, a leader in Russia’s Chechnya region.

Unlike Prigozhin, Kadyrov has recently refrained from criticizing the Ministry of Defense. Members of the two groups sparred openly on Thursday, with one of Kadyrov’s close allies casting Prigozhin as a blogger who always yells about problems.

Akhmat commander Apty Alaudinov, who was involved in signing the agreement, said the unit had prepared and sent tens of thousands of volunteers to Ukraine over the past 15 months.

Moscow said on Friday that Akhmat forces were conducting an offensive near the town of Maryinka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

I think this is a very good thing. Alaudinov was quoted as speaking on the Ministry of Defense website after signing the contract.

Colonel Alexei Kim, deputy chief of the Russian General Staff, said he hoped other volunteer units would follow suit after signing an agreement with Chechnya.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 09:17

1686557120Ukraine says cooling ponds at nuclear power plants are stable despite depleted reservoirs.

Water levels in ponds used to cool reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are stable and sufficient despite a drop in water levels in the nearby Kakhovka reservoir, Ukraine’s Environment Minister said Monday.

Water levels in the reservoir have fallen sharply since the Kakhovka Dam broke last week.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 09:05

1686556820New Zealand Public Radio apologizes for posting pro-Kremlin rubbish after cable story was changed.

The head of a New Zealand public radio station apologized Monday for posting pro-Kremlin trash on its website after more than a dozen wireline articles about the war in Ukraine were found to have been altered.

Most of the stories, dating back more than a year, were written by Reuters and were changed by Radio New Zealand to include Russian propaganda. A digital journalist at RNZ has been on leave pending the results of a hiring survey.

Paul Thompson, chief executive of taxpayer-funded RNZ, said he found problems in 16 articles and is republishing them on its website, along with corrections and editor’s notes. He said he is commissioning an external review of the organization’s editorial process.

It’s so disappointing. I am torn. It’s painful. Shocking, Thompson said on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show. We need to uncover the truth about what happened.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 09:00

1686555920Nuclear arsenals around the world have grown over the past year, SIPRI says.

The number of operational nuclear weapons in 2022 increased slightly as countries implemented long-term military modernization and expansion plans, a major conflict think tank warned Monday that the world is entering a dangerous phase.

The projected number of warheads in military stockpiles for potential use increased by 86 to 9,576, a trend that has continued over the past few years, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement.

We are drifting into one of the most perilous times in human history, SIPRO Director Dan Smith.

It is urgent that world governments find ways to work together to calm geopolitical tensions, slow the arms race, and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental destruction and rising world hunger.

Nine nuclear powers have continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals, and several have deployed new nuclear weapons or nuclear-capable weapons systems in 2022, SIPRI said.

Russia and the United States possess nearly 90% of all nuclear arsenals, but the think tank said the size of their respective arsenals appears to have remained relatively stable in 2022.

Overall, the number of nuclear warheads in the world continued to decline, mainly because the United States and Russia dismantled decommissioned nuclear warheads.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 08:45

1686554827 Large-scale air defense training begins in Germany

The largest known air deployment exercise in NATO history is underway in Germany.

Exercise Air Defender 23, which runs until June 23, has long been planned and serves to showcase the alliance’s capabilities amidst high tensions with Russia.

About 10,000 participants from 25 countries and 250 aircraft will respond to simulated attacks on NATO member states.

The United States alone has 2,000 Air National Guard members and about 100 aircraft deployed.

Luftwaffe Lieutenant Colonel Ingo Gerhartz told ZDF Television: This exercise is a signal. Above all, it is a sign to us, to us, to NATO countries, and that we are in a position to respond very quickly. .. We will be able to defend our allies in case of attack.

Lt. Gen. Gerhartz said he proposed the exercise in 2018, reasoning that Russia’s annexation of Crimea underscored the need to defend NATO.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 forced NATO to prepare in earnest for a possible attack on its territory.

Sweden and Japan, which hope to join the alliance, are also participating in the exercise.

Estimates of the extent to which training interferes with civil aviation vary widely.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 08:27

1686553937Ukraine has reclaimed the town of Donetsk, said the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of the Marine Corps on Monday by posting a photo of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag, which she said was the town of Storozheve in Donetsk.

Reuters couldn’t confirm the report, and it wasn’t immediately clear when the town was reclaimed.

On Sunday, Ukraine said troops had advanced on three Donetsk towns: Vlahodatne, Neskuchine and Makharivka. Storozheve is located between Blahodatne and Neskuchne.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 08:12

