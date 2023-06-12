Cold War 2.0: Great Power Competition Between the US and China





Even as US-China relations have frayed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained adamant that Washington is determined to avoid a cold war with Beijing. In the coming weeks, Blinken is expected to travel to China for interviews after postponing a visit earlier this year following the Chinese spy balloon incident. The trip comes as US President Joe Bidens predicted a thaw in US-China relations.

Yet, depending on who you ask, a Cold War 2.0 may already be here. In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the usefulness of Cold War framing and whether it is a helpful or harmful way to think about Beijing-Washington relations today. Chloe Hadavas

A large screen in a courtroom shows side-by-side images of a Chinese frigate and a US Navy combat vessel under the words ‘New Chinese frigate design looks awfully familiar’

Why the US-China Cold War Framework Is So Dangerous

A Cold War squat is hostile to a free, open, and flourishing society, writes Reid Smith.

A military propaganda image appears on a giant screen in Beijing on May 18, 2021.

5 Ways The US-China Cold War Will Be Different From The Last

Guardrails and statesmanship will be even more important this time around, writes Jo Inge Bekkevold.

Is the Cold War inevitable?

A new biography of George Kennan, the father of lockdown, raises questions about whether the old Cold War and the emerging one with China could have been avoided, writes FP Michael Hirsh.

Young Czech woman yells at Soviet soldiers

The West Needs a Cure for Cold War Fever

Yes, a new Cold War is upon us. It’s time to stop talking about it and start trying to win, writes Edward Lucas.

Soviet soldiers prepare tanks for transfer to the Soviet Union at Altes Lager garrison near Jterbog, East Germany, circa 1989.

The Second Cold War is a matter of geopolitics

A new book overstates the national roots of the China-US confrontation and understates its geopolitical logic, writes Jo Inge Bekkevold.

