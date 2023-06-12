UK forecasts economic growth to recover but higher risk of recovery | Economic Growth (GDP)





New forecasts suggest the UK will narrowly avoid a second recession within three years, leaving deep scars from the pandemic despite growing signs of an economic recovery.

According to a new report from accounting firm KPMG, the economy got off to a better start this year than expected and is expected to grow 0.3% this year, compared to a previous forecast of just 0.1% growth. .

But as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates three more times this year, to the current 4.5 per cent level, to curb stubbornly high inflation, British households and businesses will suffer more financial pain.

KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin said the UK economy’s momentum has picked up slightly.

The UK economy has so far avoided a technological downturn. However, the risk remains high. Rigid inflation would tighten monetary policy further, increasing the risk of unwelcome side effects, among other potential headwinds.

KPMG said inflation eased to 8.7% in April from peaks of 10.1% in March and 11.1% last October, but did not fall as quickly as expected.

The company expects the bank to continue its 12th consecutive hike in the base rate, peaking at 5.25% later this year.

KPMG said inflation is coming down, but the pace of easing is slower than previously thought. This would probably require further rate hikes and bring more pain to borrowers, he added.

KPMG said there was positive momentum as wholesale gas prices fell, with Ofgem lowering the average home’s energy price cap to 2,074 per year and the service industry gaining a boost after the pandemic due to years of pent-up demand. Covid-19 restrictions.

The accounting firm recorded a growth rate of 1.1% in 2024, with inflation expected to fall back to 2.9% and the base rate to stabilize at 5%.

Another accounting firm, BDO, reported that a 10-month high in the services sector boosted confidence in businesses in May and recruitment activity remained resilient.

The monthly optimism index rose 1.53 points to 99.75, the second consecutive month of growth, the highest level since August 2022, when concerns about a recession first began.

Separately, the bewildered Confederation of British Industries (CBI) reversed its forecast of a 0.4% decline this year and now expects 0.4% growth.

But the CBI says the pandemic will leave the UK economy 7% smaller than it would have been in the absence of the global health crisis. Of the other major industrialized countries, only Germany said it was hurt worse.

Germany and Ireland both fell into a technical recession, recording negative growth for the second consecutive quarter this year.

The CBI says 2023 will be challenging for households and businesses, narrowly avoiding a recession. For the first time since the recession of the early 1980s, real household incomes (a measure of living standards) are projected to fall for a second year in a row.

Last week, the business lobby group rallied the support of the rest of its members to continue speaking out for businesses after pledging to reform organizational culture and governance following sexual misconduct allegations reported by The Guardian. Relations with the government are still on hold.

In the battle for survival, CBI’s new Director and former Chief Economist, Rain Newton-Smith, has made forecasting a key part of the organization’s strategy.

She said businesses and consumers alike would be relieved that the UK economy would avoid a recession and re-enter growth territory later this year. However, businesses want increased growth and productivity. We want to see England rise to the top of the global league table once again.

