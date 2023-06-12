Russia arrests US citizen accused of drug trafficking





MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) – A musician and former U.S. paratrooper has been arrested in Moscow on drug charges and his court appearance, locked in a metal cage, was shown on Russian state television.

The Russian court system has named detained American Michael Travis Leake, 51, who was previously a songwriter and musician for the Russian rock band “Lovi Noch” (“Catch the night”).

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed that Leake was being held in Moscow, adding that US Embassy officials attended his arraignment on June 10.

“When a U.S. citizen is detained overseas, the Department seeks consular access as soon as possible and strives to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the Department spokesperson said in email responses. .

“We will continue to follow the case closely.”

State TV Rossiya 24 showed Leake standing in a court cage while REN TV showed a photo of him being held on June 6 in Moscow, lying on the ground in his underpants and a T-shirt, his hands restrained behind the back.

“On June 10, 2023, the Khamovniki District Court in Moscow issued a restraint order against an American citizen,” according to a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app by the Moscow Common Courts. .

“The former paratrooper and musician, accused of running a drug trade involving young people, will remain in custody until August 6, 2023.”

It was unclear if Leake had an attorney. Reuters could not reach Leake for comment because he was being held in Russia. Messages to the group he was involved in went unanswered.

REN TV said a suspicious substance was found in Leake’s apartment.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that if convicted, Leake could face up to 12 years in prison.

A source who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation told Reuters the rock band he was a part of had not played a concert since 2019.

When Leake first arrived in Moscow, he worked as an English teacher and helped translate songs for Russian bands.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February last year, the United States has repeatedly asked its citizens to leave Russia because of the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by law enforcement. Russians.

Last December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange, after being sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for possessing vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil – which is prohibited in Russia – after a legal procedure described as sham by Washington.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony after being convicted of espionage charges that Washington says are also a fraud.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges that he, the Journal and Washington deny.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow, Arshad Mohammed in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington Editing by Edmund Klamann, Frances Kerry and Lisa Shumaker

