Typhoon and Poseidon monitoring Russian ships near Britain





According to a press release from the RAF, Royal Air Force aircraft were recently involved in surveillance of Russian Navy vessels in close proximity to British waters.

Aircraft, including RAF Lossiemouth’s Typhoons and P-8A Poseidon aircraft, operated in conjunction with the Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer, HMS Defender.

The Russian ships under surveillance consisted of a Grigorovich-class frigate and two Stereguschiy II-class corvettes.

The press release said, “The air element of the mission was controlled by RAF Boulmer-based 19 Squadron as part of a permanent 24/7 mission operating the British Air Surveillance and Control System. This system is responsible for tactical control of the aircraft.

In the early stages of an aerial interception exercise over the North Sea, two live-fire Typhoon aircraft diverted to the location of the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich. This allowed it to conduct overflights, demonstrating a strong British response to the Russian naval presence.

“The mission clearly demonstrated the effective and flexible use of air power, transitioning seamlessly from a complex training mission to an encounter with the Russian Navy hundreds of miles away,” Wing Commander Graham Crow, commanding 19 Squadron, said in a press release. away.”

Additionally, P-8A Poseidon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth’s CXX Squadron also observed Russian ships from the air.

Equipped with sensors to detect surface ships and submarines, the Poseidon creates comprehensive images of activity above and below the water and relays this information to commanders and allied forces.

