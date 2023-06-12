Ukraine loses 16 US-made armored vehicles, group says, but still gains territory





Ukraine has lost 16 US-supplied armored vehicles in the past few days, according to open-source intelligence analysis, as the country’s military said its forces captured three villages in Russia during an offensive in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The 16 U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles destroyed or damaged and abandoned in recent days represent nearly 15% of the 109 Washington has donated to Kiev, according to Jakub Janovsky of the Dutch open-source intelligence site Oryx, which collected visual evidence. losses of military equipment in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which travels on tracks rather than wheels, can hold approximately 10 troops and is used to transport personnel into combat while providing fire support.

When the first batch of more than 60 Bradleys were sent to Ukraine in late January, US Army Lt. Col. Rebecca DAngelo, commander of the army’s 841st Transport Battalion, said the armored vehicles would be important for Kiev offensive operations.

This will hopefully improve their abilities to advance on the battlefield and regain lost ground, having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have, DAngelo said in an Army report. American.

But when Washington announced in January that it would provide Bradleys to Ukraine, CNN military analyst James Spider Marks, a retired general, said the Bradleys would need the right mix of other capabilities, including air support, long range artillery and incisive intelligence.

A single piece of gear like the Bradleys is wonderful, but it has to be used in conjunction with all those other tools, he said at the time.

Air support is an area where the Ukrainian military is lacking, although Kyiv forces are expected to obtain F-16 multirole fighter jets from Western allies in the future.

Despite the loss of the Bradleys, analysts said it does not necessarily bode problems for Ukraine’s efforts to repel the Russian invaders.

Given the size of the front and the intensity of the fighting, I would expect such casualties, said Nicholas Drummond, a defense industry analyst specializing in land warfare and a former British army officer. .

Ukraine attacks on four main lines of advance in order to force Russia to commit its reserves. A necessary but costly approach, Drummond said.

But he also echoed Marks’ comments from January.

I would like to see the use of armor accompanied by more artillery fire and combat aircraft. You can’t make an omelet without cracking a few eggs, Drummond said.

Drummond and others also pointed to a positive sign for Ukraine in its losses of Western armored vehicles.

We do not see any catastrophic damage. This suggests the vehicles are doing their job and the crews are escaping, he said.

And Oryx’s Janovsky said the Bradleys might not be lost for good.

Most of those vehicles are just damaged and abandoned, so it might be possible to salvage and repair them if Ukraine takes over the area, he said.

The Bradleys are among some 3,600 pieces of military equipment that Ukraine lost during the war, according to Oryx. Meanwhile, the website says it has documented the loss of more than 10,600 pieces of Russian military equipment.

In a statement released on Monday, Moscow claimed to have destroyed several Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy armored forces are currently launching more and more attacks in the [Zaporizhzhia] direction. However, Russian anti-tank troops stand in their way, cold-bloodedly turning Western armored vehicles into piles of scrap metal, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The statement does not specify what types of vehicles were destroyed.

Despite the loss of the Bradleys, Ukraine reports that it recaptured at least three villages from Russian forces during the weekend fighting.

Ukrainians are advancing south from the frontline town of Velyka Novosilke in the Donetsk region which now stretches between 5 and 10 kilometers (3 to 6 miles), according to information released by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Writing on Telegram on Sunday evening, Maliar said the village of Makrivka had been recaptured from Russian control, the third in a series of settlements along the Mokri Yaly River to be declared liberated by Ukrainian forces during the day. .

Earlier, videos emerged showing soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag from buildings in Neskuchne and Blahodatne.

CNN military analyst Mark Hertling said the situation was positive for Ukraine, both from a morale and battlefield perspective.

It reinforces that they’re moving forward, Hertling told Jim Acosta on CNN.

Meanwhile, every piece of land that Ukrainian forces can pull out of their sovereign territory will be part of a march to operational success, Hertling said.

Reporting on the developments, Russian military bloggers offered a gloomy assessment of the situation facing Kremlins forces in the region. The Rybar Telegram channel hinted on Sunday evening that the Ukrainian offensive looked set to continue, adding that Russian forces should expect the pressure to intensify in the near future.

Fighting is taking place near the village of Urozhaine, a little further up the river, Rybar reported. The channel added that heavy clouds and rain were also limiting the ability of Russian forces to use drones to repel the Ukrainian advance.

A Ukrainian military spokesman said Russian forces had blown up a dam on the river, adding that there was flooding on both banks but saying it would not affect our counter-offensive actions .

On Monday, Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up another small checkpoint along the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, near the village of Novodarivka.

According to the Ukrainian Military Media Center, flood waters poured into both banks of the Mokri Yaly River after the destruction of the dam of a small reservoir near the village.

Novodarivka is one of many villages in the region claimed by kyiv troops in recent days.

In its latest battlefield overview, the Russian Defense Ministry made no mention of retreats, but said its forces had destroyed the manpower and equipment concentrations of three brigades. Ukrainian companies operating in the same area.

Further west, in the nearby region of Zaporizhzhia, Russian airstrikes and artillery fire from the Vostok Brigade managed to repel three Ukrainian advances south of Orikhiv, the Russian Defense Ministry said. .

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told CNN that Kiev forces have been counterattacking around the eastern town of Bakhmut for a week, but downplayed its importance, saying it was not. was not acting as a major offensive.

These are counterattacks where we take advantage of the fact that the enemy is turning, that the enemy hasn’t completely reconnoitred, hasn’t completely coordinated their units, hasn’t completely dug in. We take advantage of it and counterattack it, Serhii Cherevatyi told CNN. by telephone.

He said Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian positions, but Ukrainian forces had advanced up to two kilometers (1.25 miles) in places.

Cherevatyi said the Russian presence in Bakhmut was maintained by airborne troops, with support from infantry personnel and mercenaries from several small private military companies.

While Russian forces continue to hold the city, Ukrainian forces have focused their efforts on areas to the northwest and southwest.

Hertling noted that Ukraine was using deep strike capability to disrupt Russian supply lines well behind the front lines.

Ukraine has been very good at hitting deep targets that affect logistical support, Hertling said.

