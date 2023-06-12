Why the US Electric Grid Isn’t Ready for the Energy Transition





The American electrical grid is often described as a vast synchronized machine, a network of wires carrying electricity from power stations across the country to our homes.

But, in reality, there is no single American network. There are three one in the West, one in the East and one in Texas which only connect at a few points and share little power between them.

These networks are then divided into a mosaic of operators with competing interests. This makes it difficult to build the long-distance power lines needed to transport wind and solar across the country.

The fragmented power grid in the Americas, which was largely built to accommodate coal and gas-fired power plants, is becoming a major obstacle to efforts to combat climate change.

Tapping into nations’ vast reserves of wind and solar power would be one of the cheapest ways to cut emissions that are dangerously warming the planet, studies show. That would mean building thousands of wind turbines across the Great Burst Plains and acres of solar panels in the south, creating clean, low-cost electricity to power homes, vehicles and factories.

But many spots with the best sun and the best wind are far from the cities and the existing network. For the plan to work, the nation would need thousands of miles of new high-voltage transmission lines, large power lines that would span multiple regions of the grid.

To understand the scale of what is needed, compare today’s renewable energy and transmission system to an estimate of what it would take to meet the Biden administration’s goal of producing 100% renewable energy. electricity by 2035. Transmission capacity is expected to more than double in just over a year. decade:

Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory | The 2035 map is based on the all options path of the NREL 100% Clean Electricity by 2035 Study. Both maps show large-scale renewable energy projects, but do not include distributed installations, such as rooftop solar.

There are huge challenges to building so much transmission, including convoluted permission processes and potential opposition from local communities. But the problems start with planning, or rather a lack of planning.

There is no single entity in charge of organizing the network, in the same way that the federal government oversaw the development of the interstate highway system in the 1950s and 1960s. The electrical system was cobbled together for a century by thousands of independent utilities building smaller-scale grids to transport electricity from large coal, nuclear or gas-fired plants to nearby customers.

In contrast, the types of longer distance transmission lines that would carry wind and solar from remote rural areas often require approval from multiple regional authorities, who often disagree about whether the lines are needed or who should. pay them.

It’s very different from how we do other kinds of national infrastructure, said Michael Goggin, vice president of Grid Strategies, a consulting group. Highways, gas, pipelines, all paid for and licensed at the federal level primarily.

In recent decades, the country has practically not built large high-voltage power lines connecting different regions of the network. While utilities and grid operators now spend around $25 billion a year on transmission, much of it is local upgrades instead of long-distance lines that could import cheaper, cleaner power from further away.

Utilities plan for local needs and build lines without thinking about the big picture, said Christy Walsh, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Numerous studies have shown that broader network upgrades would be extremely beneficial. A recent preliminary analysis by the Department of Energy revealed an urgent need for additional power transmission, especially between different regions.

Climate issues are important. Last year, Congress approved hundreds of billions of dollars for solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and other technologies to fight global warming. But if the United States can’t build new transmissions at a faster rate, about 80% of the emissions reductions expected from this bill may not occur, researchers from the Princeton-led Project REPEAT have found.

Already, a lack of transmission capacity means thousands of proposed wind and solar projects are facing years-long delays and rising grid connection costs. In many parts of the country, existing power lines are often so clogged that they cannot deliver electricity from wind and solar projects to where it is needed most and demand is often met by more fossil fuel power plants. expensive ones closer to homes and businesses. This problem, known as congestion, costs the country billions of dollars a year and is getting worse.

The long-distance transmission shortage is not just a climate issue, said Mathias Einberger, RMI’s carbon-free power program manager. This also poses reliability issues.

Many electric operators are finding it increasingly difficult to keep lights on as demand increases and extreme weather events become more frequent and severe. Greater capacity to transfer electricity between regions could help, so that if a storm knocked out power plants in one region, its neighbors could send electricity. Texas, for example, could have suffered fewer outages during a deadly winter storm in 2021 if its isolated grid had had more connections to the Southeast, according to an analysis.

Some efforts are underway to alleviate bottlenecks. The Biden administration has billions of dollars to help fund transmission projects, and Congress has given the federal government new authority to overrule state regulators’ objections to certain power lines deemed to be in the national interest.

There’s no silver bullet, said Maria Robinson, director of the Department of Energys’ new Grid Deployment Office. Each transmission project is unique like a fingerprint, facing its own challenges, so we need a wide arsenal of tools to try and get things done.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an independent agency that regulates interstate transmission of electricity, gas and oil, is exploring ways to encourage grid operators to do longer-term planning and strengthen ties between regions . Some lawmakers have proposed bills that would give the commission more power to approve major new line routes that cross multiple states, as it does with gas pipelines.

But these efforts are still meeting with a lot of resistance. Utilities are sometimes wary of long-distance transmission lines that could undermine their local monopolies. Some Republicans in Congress say giving the federal government more authority over transmission would trample upon states’ rights. During the debt ceiling debate, Democrats floated a proposal to mandate greater connectivity between different regions of the network, a provision that some utilities and Republicans opposed, and which was ultimately scrapped. .

If the country continues to struggle to build long-distance transmission, it may have to opt for more expensive measures to combat climate change, according to a recent study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. This could mean building nuclear power plants or more advanced gas-fired power plants that capture their emissions, which could in theory be built closer to population centers.

Better managing how and when we use electricity could also relieve some of the strain on the grid. For example, utilities could encourage people to charge their electric cars and other devices when demand is low or ask them to turn off unnecessary devices during extreme weather events.

But even that wouldn’t entirely negate the need for much more transmission.

The grid is already an essential part of our energy system, said Matteo Muratori, an analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. But it will become the centerpiece of the future energy system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/06/12/climate/us-electric-grid-energy-transition.html

