OpenAI, DeepMind open models to UK government – ​​POLITICO





London Google DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic have agreed to open AI models to the UK government for research and safety purposes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Monday at London Tech Week.

Priority access will be granted to help build better assessments and better understand the opportunities and risks of these systems, Sunak said.

The announcement came from a speech advocating the promise of AI to transform sectors such as education and healthcare and heralding the UK’s potential as an innovation island.

AI is definitely one of the biggest opportunities in front of us, Sunak said. By combining AI models with the power of quantum, the possibilities are endless, he said.

But we have to be safe and we will, he continued. I know people are concerned.

In March, the UK government released an AI white paper outlining a pro-innovation approach, but Sunak recently highlighted the need for guardrails.

Sunak said on Monday that the UK’s ambition is to become not just an intellectual home, but a geographic home for global AI safety regulations. He declined to present specific proposals for regulation.

Key to these plans is a global summit on AI safety to be held in the UK in the fall, first reported by Politico. Sunak compared the summit to an AI version of the UN COP climate change conference.

The Foundation Model Taskforce will also receive $100 million in funding to pioneer research into AI safety and assurance technologies.

Speaking at London Tech Week, Sunak also named semiconductors, synthetic biology and quantum as key UK focus areas and said the country’s agile and balanced approach to regulation would continue to make the UK an attractive investment destination.

Anthropic and OpenAI recently opened European headquarters in the UK. Palantir announced last week that it is setting up an AI research hub in the UK.

