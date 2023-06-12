The US dollar has taken over the world. Could he lose his first place? : NPR





The dollar is not only the currency used in the United States, it is also the currency of the world. It’s been that way for 80 years, but that could change. Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images .

You could simply think of the dollar as the money in your wallet, the money you use to buy your morning coffee.

But the dollar is much, much bigger than that.

The dollar is the world currency: it dominates world affairs.

Economists call it the “world’s reserve currency,” a fancy title the dollar got around 80 years ago that has brought serious benefits to the US economy.

But could the dollar lose the top spot? There are challengers emerging, and history shows that countries whose currencies used to dominate the world can fall from that top spot quite quickly… even within days.

How it started: timing + muscle + lots of gold

The US dollar did not have the chance to rise to the top spot.

It was a carefully crafted plan that took place in the mountains of New Hampshire almost 80 years ago. At the time, the pound sterling was the international currency. A title he had held for decades.

The rise of the dollar happened quite suddenly during the Bretton Woods International Monetary Conference in 1944. Bretton Woods was a gathering of world leaders at the end of World War II. They came together to try to establish an international system for trade and finance, to help unite the world and increase prosperity for all.

Everyone agreed that to facilitate international trade, we needed a common currency, a standard that everyone could use.

At the time of the conference, the British economy is in shambles. The costs of a war on its own soil had been enormous. It was clear that the British pound could not be the currency everyone relied on.

The Bretton Woods rally in 1944 cemented the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, replacing Britain’s pound sterling

Thus, the British lobbied for a new currency that would be used only for trade between countries: the economist John Maynard Keynes, who was in Bretton Woods on behalf of the British, proposed the “Bancor” (a mixture of labor French for bank, ‘banc’ and the French word for gold ‘ou) but also suggested “Orb” and even… “Unicorn”.

But the US Dollar left the Bancor, Orb and Unicorn in its dust. The United States was economically quite strong. There was also a lot of gold in his vaults, which gave people the impression that his wealth was saved.

He used these advantages to help make the dollar the official currency of international trade at the conference.

The advantages of being the currency of the world

Being the world’s reserve currency essentially means that the US dollar is at the center of most business on Earth.

Example: if you are a clothing designer in Chile and you order cotton from Egypt for some shirts you plan to make, you will pay for this cotton in US dollars. Neither Chilean pesos nor Egyptian pounds.

To be clear, the United States is not involved in this deal at all, but the US dollar is. When international transactions take place, they are usually in dollars.

This is a big boost for the United States in all sorts of ways: for example, it means that domestic companies have home-field (national currency) advantage when doing business abroad.

But as the Bretton Woods conference demonstrated, that top spot can disappear pretty quickly.

“We have a significant advantage, which may slowly fade away if we are not careful,” says economist Michael Boskin, a former White House adviser.

Dollar Challenges

There are several reasons why people are suddenly talking about the status of the dollar as being at risk.

Earlier this year, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and even Brazil started trading in other currencies: Chinese yuan and Russian ruble. This was a very direct challenge to the central position of the US dollar.

A Chinese delegation led by Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his Saudi counterparts led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 22, 2019. Countries including Saudi Arabia and China are seeking to break away from the dominance of the dollar. How Hwee Young/AFP via Getty Images hide the caption

China has long been pushing for its currency to replace the dollar, but it is now accelerating for several possible reasons:

First: the debt ceiling. Being the currency that everyone relies on to do business means that people have to believe that your currency is reliable. This recent debt ceiling drama has made the US (and, by extension, the dollar) look potentially risky and unstable.

Using the dollar as an economic weapon

The debt ceiling is not at the heart of the recent wave of non-dollar-denominated trade, says Benn Steil, an economist at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“The real problem is the US government’s increasing use of the dollar as a tool for financial sanctions,” he says.

The dollar is so powerful that if you can’t use it, you’re pretty much unable to do most business anywhere in the world.

The United States has used this as a non-violent way to pressure countries: North Korea, Iran and, more recently, Russia. After the invasion of Ukraine, the United States said, “No dollar for you!”

Steil says the economic impacts of these sanctions have been massive and other countries have taken notice.

“Sanctions are an effective tool, but we have to be careful,” he says. “It’s like over-prescribing an effective antibiotic. It encourages the development of new strains of bacteria that are resistant to the antibiotic.”

If you are a country that has a complicated relationship with the United States, it is frightening to see the effect of American financial sanctions on Russia. That was enough to push China, Saudi Arabia and others into deals that bypass the dollar, trying to reduce its power

“It’s not as efficient as using the dollar,” Steil says of these deals. “This can lead to massive fragmentation of the global economy and a much less efficient and less productive global economy.”

It’s still all about the Benjamins…for now

Right now, the dollar has a lot of momentum and is not in danger of losing its top spot anytime soon, says economist Michael Boskin.

Still, he says the momentum can change quickly.

“Before, other countries were the reserve currency and they waste it,” he says. “We have to be very careful.”

And right now, with so much global turmoil, China and others have started to see a possible opening to grab that top spot or at least start to reduce the dominance of the US dollar.

