Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kiev recaptures town as Putin celebrates national holiday





Ukraine: destroyed Soviet-era dam near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukraine said its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a settlement in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains in its long-awaited counteroffensive on Monday.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar posted a photo of soldiers raising Ukrainian flags in what she said was the village of Storozheve in Donetsk and thanked the 35th Separate Brigade of the Marine Corps for liberating it. Reuters confirmed the location of the footage.

Kiev also said on Sunday that troops liberated three villages: Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday it had repulsed an offensive attempt by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to Russians’ patriotism for what he said was a difficult time for Russia on Monday, marking Russia’s national holiday.

This holiday celebrates the inextricable connection of our history over the centuries, the greatness and glory of our motherland, Putin said at a ceremony in the Kremlin, without commenting on Ukraine’s gains the day before.

HighlightsShow the latest update 1686576809Putin appeals to Russians’ patriotism on National Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the National Day on Monday by appealing for patriotic pride, saying times were tough for Russia.

But at a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin did not directly comment on the latest developments in Ukraine. me.

President Putin told the assembled dignitaries that the holiday commemorates the greatness and glory of the motherland, the inseparable link of our history over the centuries.

Today, in difficult times for Russia, (feelings of patriotism and pride) unite our society more strongly … (and) serve as a reliable support for our heroes participating in special military operations (in Ukraine), Putin said this. .

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video for the national holiday on Monday featuring scenes of Russian lakes, forests, Orthodox churches and icons, along with clips of soldiers expressing love for their country.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 14:33

1686582632Putin uses public holiday to celebrate patriotism with Ukraine’s military support.

President Vladimir Putin celebrated Russia Day on Monday, praising the country’s patriotic tradition of supporting soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

This holiday marks the greatness and glory of the Motherland, the inextricable connection of its centuries-old history, affirms the unity of multinational peoples, devotion to the Motherland and a warm and sincere attitude towards the beloved Motherland. award.

Such keen feelings … unite our society more strongly in difficult times for Russia and serve as reliable support for the heroes – participants in special military operations, Putin said, using official Russian terminology for the conflict in Ukraine. .

The holiday comes as Ukraine intensifies its counter-offensive against Russian troops, which occupy about 20 percent of the country’s territory. Ukrainian officials recently claimed they had regained control of some villages and advanced at some points along the front line.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 16:10

1686581950UN Chief Concern Russia Ends Black Sea Grain Trade In July

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he was concerned that Russia would suspend deals next month that would allow safe wartime exports of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 15:59

1686581432Russia is using scorched earth tactics to destroy Ukraine.

Russia is using scorched-earth tactics to ravage Ukraine and wreak havoc on global food security, Governor Khersons said, causing a major dam explosion in the southern region to result in the worst ecological catastrophe in recent European history.

Oleksandr Prokudin told The Independent that Russian forces’ shelling of Kherson and its evacuation routes resulted in the hospitalization of rescue workers, police officers and medical staff who rushed to help those who were worst hit by the destruction.

Kiev has accused Moscow of intentionally blowing up the Khakhovka dam last week to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing into the southern Kherson region. The dam, located in the Kherson region, has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of the war, which broke out in February. Moscow blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has sparked an environmental and humanitarian crisis of enormous scale, Governor Kherson told Bel Trew.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 15:50

1686580845Photo: Residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv wade through the water after the destruction of the Kahovka hydroelectric dam.

Residents of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were pictured wading through water after the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was destroyed.

The incident caused massive flooding in the Kherson region and the neighboring Mykolaiv region.

A local resident walks through post-flooding muddy roads in Kherson following damage at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

(AFP via Getty Images)

56-year-old Ukrainian farmer Yuriy stands chest-deep in water in his village of Afanasiyivka in the Mykolaiv region.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Damage sustained at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam caused massive flooding.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Residents push ice cream freezers through flooded areas in Kherson.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 15:40

1686579950Ukrainian refugee wins 500,000 euros in Belgian lottery

A Ukrainian war refugee has won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratch card, the Belgian National Lottery said Monday.

The man bought a scratch card for 5 euros at a gas station last month.

As is the case with all Belgian lottery winners, the unidentified winner is between the ages of 18 and 24 and has lived in Brussels for the past 12 months.

He has mixed feelings (about winning). Referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, state lottery spokesman Jokh Vermoere said it was a difficult time for him to be happy with everything happening in his home country.

Vermoere added that the winner wants to throw a party first with prize money to thank everyone who helped integrate in Belgium, and then do something for his compatriots and for rebuilding Ukraine.

She also said the man was happy in Belgium and found a job, but wanted to return to Ukraine as soon as the war ended.

Belgian lottery winnings are tax free.

Last year, 165 people won 142,897,164 euros in a small Belgian town.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 15:25

1686579449Russian attack kills 1 in southeastern Ukraine – Governor

One person has been killed and another injured in a Russian attack on Orikiv, a small town in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, regional governor Yuri Malashko said Monday.

Malashko said the three bombs damaged private homes and communications in a small town about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the front line. The deceased was 48 years old and the injured 32 years old.

Officials said hundreds of residents remained in the town, despite infrastructure being largely destroyed by Russian forces, who occupied much of the Zaporizhia region in the early months of last year’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine said its forces had recaptured four villages from Russian forces in the southeast after fighting back attempts to recapture occupied territory.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 15:17

1686579052G7 Ukraine Grain Anti-Theft Plan Working – UK

Britain’s Food and Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said on Monday that the G7 rich countries are developing a plan to use chemical identification of grain origin to deter suspected Ukrainian grain theft.

Mr Spencer told the International Grains Council (IGC) meeting in London that the UK is leading the initiative and that the G7 countries are also working closely with Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter.

Mr. Spencer believes (chemical identification) will be an effective means of preventing further theft of Ukrainian grain.

Britain last month announced new sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine.

Targeting entities involved in the grain trade is unusual as these activities are generally exempt from humanitarian sanctions. Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters to developing countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 15:10

1686574550 Massive air defense training begins in Germany, impact on civilian flight unknown

The largest German-sponsored air deployment exercise in NATO history took place on Monday.

The Air Defender 2023 exercise, which runs until June 23, serves as a showcase of the alliance’s capabilities amidst long-planned but high tensions with Russia.

The first plane took off from an airfield in northern Germany on Monday morning. About 10,000 participants from 25 countries and 250 aircraft will respond to simulated attacks on NATO member states. The United States alone has 2,000 Air National Guard members and about 100 aircraft deployed.

This exercise is, first of all, a signal to us, to NATO countries, and that we are in a position to respond very quickly. It is a sign that you can defend your allies in case of emergency. Luftwaffe Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz told ZDF television.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 forced NATO to prepare in earnest for a possible attack on its territory. Sweden and Japan, which hope to join the alliance, are also participating in the exercise.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 13:55

1686572750ICYMI: Ukraine claims to recapture 4th town in eastern Donetsk as counter-offensive operations continue.

Ukrainian military officials said Monday that their forces had recaptured another southeastern town from Russian forces. It was Moscow’s first small success in more than 15 months of intensified counter-offensive operations against Ukraine’s invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Malyar wrote on Telegram that the Ukrainian flag was flying again over the village of Storozov and predicted that the final result would be the liberation of all Ukrainian lands. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered south of the village of Velika Novosyke in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.

The village is located in the so-called Vremivka protrusion, which is part of the front line where Russian-controlled areas protrude into Ukrainian-held territories. The region became one of several epicenters of fierce fighting.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not confirm the Russian retreat from the town, but some military bloggers acknowledged the loss of Russian control over the town.

Eleanor Noyce Jun 12, 2023 13:25

