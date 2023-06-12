US Dollar Appreciates Higher as Fed Likely Halts





The Fed suspended rate hikes this weekThe ECB is expected to raise rates in June and JulyThe BOJ is expected to maintain an ultra-accommodative policy

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Monday, trading in tight ranges as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions this week by several central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, which should keep interest rates steady for the first time since January 2022.

Monetary policy meetings at the Fed, European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) will set the tone for the week as markets seek clues from policymakers on the future path of interest rates. interest.

US inflation data for May is also released on Tuesday as the Fed begins its two-day meeting.

“The greenback is reacting to typical ‘dollar smile’ dynamics, tumbling as growth differentials converge and volatility fears wane in financial markets,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. in Toronto.

The smile of the dollar is a theory that refers to scenarios in which the US currency outperforms its peers in two extremely different scenarios: when the US economy is strong and the markets are bullish, or when the global economy is doing poorly. and that risk appetite is low. .

“With evidence of a modest economic deceleration in the United States steadily accumulating, investors are betting that tomorrow’s inflation is more likely to undershoot expectations than exceed them, and that helps reduce the odds. of an aggressively hawkish response from Fed officials on Wednesday,” Schamotta said. added.

Money markets are leaning toward a pause from the Fed when it announces its rate decision on Wednesday, according to CME tool FedWatch, expectations that pushed global stocks to a 13-month high on Friday as the feeling of risk was improving.

Conversely, a clear majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to raise its key rate by 25 basis points this week and again in July, before pausing for the rest of the economy. year as inflation remains sticky.

“When we get through the summer, however, the market will be very focused on when the Fed starts cutting rates and that could make the dollar a bit vulnerable going forward,” said Niels Christensen, chief analyst. at Nordea.

The U.S. dollar index posted a loss of nearly 0.5% last week, its worst weekly decline since mid-April, and last fell to 103.48.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0767, after rising 0.4% last week, its first weekly gain in about a month.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen was flat at 139.35 to the US dollar, ahead of a policy meeting by the BOJ, which is expected to maintain ultra-accommodative monetary policy and forecast a moderate economic recovery, as robust business and household spending soften the blow of the slowdown abroad. request, sources told Reuters.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand signaled last month that it had completed its tightening after raising rates to a 14-plus-year high of 5.5%, ending its longest hike cycle. aggressive since 1999. This caused the kiwi to fall 2.7% in May.

The kiwi was little changed last in the day at US$0.6128, the pound fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2542, while the Aussie was up 0.2 % at US$0.6756, with holidays across most of Australia reducing trading.

China’s offshore yuan extended its losses to trade at its lowest level against the greenback since November as recent weak data raised expectations of monetary easing by the People’s Bank of China this year. The dollar was last up 0.1% at 7.1515.

