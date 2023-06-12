6 key points about clean energy in the United States





America’s energy transition is moving faster than ever, and it’s increasingly a Made in America affair.

Canary Media has just published a series of in-depth articles on all aspects of the nation’s clean energy manufacturing push, which was launched when President Biden signed the Cut Inflation Act into law last August. You can read all of our stories on the US clean energy manufacturing boom here.

But for the TL version; DR from our coverage, here are six of the most important things to know about clean energy manufacturing in the United States

Clean energy manufacturing is no longer a niche, it’s at the forefront of the US economy

For most of its existence, clean energy manufacturing in the United States has been marginal, as the country has historically relied on imports to develop its clean energy capacity.

But that has changed dramatically in the nine months since the Inflation Reduction Act came into effect. Motivated by the hard lessons of Covid-era supply chain disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as a growing desire to reduce reliance on China, Democrats have passed the law last August and released hundreds of billions of dollars to encourage the creation of a domestic clean energy supply chain.

Since then, private companies have announced nearly 100 clean energy manufacturing facilities across the United States.

The Biden administration now hopes the United States will propel this wave of activity into a leadership position for global clean energy manufacturing. Not only does the White House want to see as much of this manufacturing in the United States as possible, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Canary Media, but it will even push to export clean energy around the world.

For more, read Julian Spectors’ in-depth review of the current state of clean energy manufacturing in the United States.

Clean energy manufacturing is booming in the United States, but the country is far from self-sufficient

Depending on who you ask, the Cut Inflation Act is either a climate law or an energy security law or a mix of both.

In fact, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told our reporter Julian Spector that energy security is the reason he ended up giving the law his crucial yes.

But right now, it’s unclear when the United States will be able to produce the clean energy products it needs. Most of the factories announced since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act aim to come online by the end of 2024, but these factories alone are not enough to meet the country’s growing demand. into solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and batteries.

Take solar energy as an example: even in the best of times, in which manufacturers meet 100% of their announced production times and targets, the Solar Energy Industries Association estimates that the United States will still need import 24 gigawatts of solar energy. panels in 2030 alone. The country installed 17 gigawatts last year, for reference.

This means that the United States will still have to rely on imports to meet its climate goals, even as it tries to incubate a clean and vibrant manufacturing industry.

For more, read Eric Wesoff’s analysis of the country’s bid for solar self-sufficiency and check out our data-driven article on the speed and scale of clean energy manufacturing in the United States.

Cut Inflation Act Reverses Year-Long Slowdown in U.S. Wind Turbine Manufacturing

The U.S. wind power manufacturing industry has in recent years torn between operating under the force of a gale and coming to a screeching halt. That’s because the federal government has sometimes allowed a key tax credit to expire, hampering the industry’s ability to generate a predictable return on its investments.

But now that the Inflation Reduction Act has bolstered once capricious tax credits, several companies are reopening, expanding and even building brand new wind turbine manufacturing facilities across the United States.

