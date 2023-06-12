Humanists UK calls for decriminalization of abortion as women are sentenced under Victorian law » Humanists UK





In the latest case of a woman due to be sentenced today in the UK for inducing an abortion, Humanists UK members have passed an emergency motion re-committing to charities the policy pro-decriminalization of abortion in England and Wales.

As reported by Hannah Al-Othman of The Sunday Times,

NHS doctors and MPs have urged a judge not to jail a woman for illegally induced abortion during lockdown. Medical staff fear that if she is sent to prison, her ability to provide abortion services will be compromised and patients will not be honest with them, while politicians hope to amend the law to prevent vulnerable women from being prosecuted. want

The crime the woman pleaded guilty to last March was procuring drugs to induce an abortion under the Offenses against the Person Act, an 1861 law. I was unable to attend the scan.

At the charity’s AGM in Liverpool on Sunday, members unanimously passed an emergency motion from British humanist supporter and Doctors for Choice president Wendy Savage.

As threats to abortion rights grow, the conference reaffirms Humanists UK’s support for decriminalization of abortion in England and Wales.

Humanists UK is moving existing abortion regulations from criminal to civil law, as with other medical procedures, and making women in vulnerable circumstances, such as domestic violence, a crime against the 1861 Personal Act on abortion.

Humanists UK is concerned about the growing enthusiasm of anti-abortion activists, including those targeting women right outside abortion clinics. In 2021, Humanists UK again called for decriminalization of abortion to protect women’s rights after the UK government said it had unilaterally removed women’s reproductive and sexual rights in a multinational statement on women’s rights. This happened not long after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade there.

Many people don’t know that abortion has never truly been decriminalized in the UK. Legally, abortion remains a crime in England and Wales following the Criminal Code of 1861. Instead, a compromise was reached in 1967 that made it a legal defense if a woman had two doctors and other similar approvals. Rule.

The only place in the UK where abortion is fully decriminalized is Northern Ireland, where new legislation was passed by the UK Parliament in 2019 to reflect the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women report on the UK. Humanists UK briefed MPs and colleagues ahead of these discussions in 2019 and are campaigning for the same approach across the UK.

As Humanist UK Chief Executive Andrew Copson put it:

It is shocking that in the UK in 2023 a woman could be sentenced to life in prison for an abortion under a law passed at a time when she could not even vote.

Laws that make women who choose to terminate their pregnancies criminal unless certain conditions are met are fundamentally wrong. What is happening today is a tragedy that should inspire MPs and colleagues to make law reform an urgent political priority in England and Wales.

In recent years, Parliament has already shown that it is possible to quickly and simply create new regulations for abortion without a criminal basis in relation to Northern Ireland. It is time for this same urgency to apply to law across the UK.

