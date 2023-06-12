UNESCO chief says US plans to join in July | News





US officials say the move is prompted by fears that China will fill the void left by the United States in UNESCO’s policy-making.

The United Nations’ cultural and scientific agency, UNESCO, has announced that the United States plans to join and pay more than $600 million in arrears after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organizations’ decision. include Palestine as a member.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay briefed member state ambassadors on the US decision during a special meeting on Monday.

US officials said the decision to return was prompted by fears that China would fill the void left by the United States in UNESCO policy-making, including setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.

US Undersecretary of Management and Resources Richard Verma last week delivered a letter to Azoulay formalizing the plan.

The proposed plan to join in 2023 would be submitted to the General Conference of Member States of UNESCO for final approval.

Beijing will not oppose the US request for reinstatement, the Chinese ambassador to the UN cultural body said on Monday.

UNESCO needs all member states to join hands to fulfill its missions, Yang Jin said of Washington’s request to return.

The move is a big financial boost for UNESCO, known for its World Heritage program as well as its projects to fight climate change and teach girls to read.

The United States and Israel stopped funding the agency after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, and both countries lost their voting rights in 2013.

The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year, citing anti-Israel bias and management issues.

Efforts to bring the United States back

In his letter last week, Verma noted UNESCO’s efforts toward management reform and the decrease in politicized debate, particularly on Middle East issues.

Since his election in 2017, Azoulay has worked to address the reasons for the US departure, through budget reforms and building consensus among Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli diplomats around sensitive government resolutions. ‘UNESCO.

The American decision to return is the result of five years of work, during which we have eased tensions, particularly in the Middle East, improved our response to contemporary challenges, resumed major initiatives on the ground and modernized the functioning of the organization, Azoulay said. The Associated Press news agency.

Under the plan, the U.S. government would pay its 2023 dues plus $10 million in additional contributions this year earmarked for Holocaust education, cultural heritage preservation in Ukraine, safety of journalists and to science and technology education in Africa, according to the letter from Vermas, quoted by the PA.

The Biden administration has already requested $150 million for the 2024 budget to cover UNESCO dues and arrears. The plan calls for similar demands for years to come until the total debt of $619 million is paid off.

This represents a large portion of UNESCO’s $534 million annual operating budget. Before leaving, the United States contributed 22% of the agency’s overall funding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/12/unesco-chief-says-us-plans-to-rejoin-in-july The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos