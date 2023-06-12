Connect with us

International

Heat wave in UK has forced National Grid to turn on coal power plant to meet air conditioning demand | energy industry

Heat wave in UK has forced National Grid to turn on coal power plant to meet air conditioning demand | energy industry

 


National Grid has suspended 46-day operations that do not use coal and do not generate electricity as the UK tries to meet extra demand for air conditioning in hot weather.

Grid Electric System Operator (ESO) has asked Uniper, owner of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power plant in Nottinghamshire, to start generating power from its coal-fired power plant, drawing criticism from green activists.

This year, temperatures topped 30 degrees for the first time over the weekend, and meteorologists put the UK’s chance of experiencing a hot summer at 45 per cent, 2.3 times normal.

Hot weather is expected to increase power demand as homes and businesses run their air conditioning units. Air conditioning accounts for about one-fifth of all electricity used in buildings worldwide.

” frameBorder=”0″ class=”dcr-13d0msz”>

One unit at the Ratcliffe power station was up and running on Monday morning while a second unit was warmed up to handle the evening power demand peak.

Consulting firm LCP Delta said on Monday that available generation was reduced by another 1.3 gigawatts due to lower wind capacity and planned maintenance at the Torness nuclear power plant on Scotland’s east coast, which began Sunday night.

Last week, power was shut off after a fault was discovered in the 1,400-megawatt North Sea Link interconnector that supplies electricity between Norway and the UK. The power flowing through the 450 miles of undersea cable was halved while repairs were made to a defect found at an onshore facility in Norway.

The decision to switch to fossil fuels angered green activists. Greenpeace UK political activist Ami McCarthy said:

She added: Governments need to get to work and upgrade our energy grid. In the summer, we need to switch to solar power, but the current inability to transmit power from the grid is wasting renewable energy and putting hundreds of renewable energy projects on hold because they are not connected.

National Grid has previously advised consumers to improve the energy efficiency of their air conditioners by replacing or cleaning reusable filters, closing windows and doors, and closing curtains to block sunlight and heat from entering the home.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar was one of several coal-fired power plants on standby to provide additional power for ESO during the winter amid fears that cold spells and reduced gas from Russia to Europe could cause power outages.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The power station was often warmed up at the event, but it wasn’t until March when EDF’s West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire began producing power before the coldest night of the year.

Jess Ralston, Energy Director, Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said:

With more offshore wind and solar especially in summer, the role of coal backup will be redundant as smarter markets combine with batteries and other storage technologies.

The life of Ratcliffes unit 4 has been extended by two years over its planned closure date last year, and all units are now set to close by September 2024 as the UK phases out coal burning for power generation.

ESO has also urged households to conserve power during off-peak hours through demand flexibility services. Network operators said last month that homes and businesses had saved enough electricity to power 10 million households over the winter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/12/uk-heatwave-prompts-order-to-fire-up-coal-plant-to-meet-aircon-demand

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: