Heat wave in UK has forced National Grid to turn on coal power plant to meet air conditioning demand | energy industry





National Grid has suspended 46-day operations that do not use coal and do not generate electricity as the UK tries to meet extra demand for air conditioning in hot weather.

Grid Electric System Operator (ESO) has asked Uniper, owner of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power plant in Nottinghamshire, to start generating power from its coal-fired power plant, drawing criticism from green activists.

This year, temperatures topped 30 degrees for the first time over the weekend, and meteorologists put the UK’s chance of experiencing a hot summer at 45 per cent, 2.3 times normal.

Hot weather is expected to increase power demand as homes and businesses run their air conditioning units. Air conditioning accounts for about one-fifth of all electricity used in buildings worldwide.