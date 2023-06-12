TaylorMade’s daring US Open staff bag is a sight to behold





Jun 12, 2023

The Los Angeles skyline is featured on one side of TaylorMade’s US Open Staff Bag.

TaylorMade

For TaylorMade Accessories Product Manager Casey Duryee, the goal of every Major Championship staff bag is simple: to create something that celebrates the region where the Major is being played. And make it a topic of conversation.

Last year, TaylorMade presented arguably its most ambitious creation to date at the US Open, a staff bag featuring a tea-stained appearance and creative “Easter eggs” honoring Boston’s rich history. The bag was a mega hit with TaylorMade staff members and regular golfers who managed to get their hands on the limited-edition piece.

“Our goal is to get consumers, golfers and even our internal team for the majors excited,” Duryee told GOLF.com. “I think everyone is looking forward to a major week, and we’re hoping the bags, headwear and whatever else we release will add a little something special to the event.”

TaylorMade’s US Open Staff Bag has it all. TaylorMade

Internally, the Staff Bag has raised the bar in terms of creativity and innovation to a new level for TaylorMade’s accessory team. It also got the band thinking about an important question: where do we go from here?

Behind the scenes, TaylorMade already had an idea of ​​where they wanted to go with the US Open 2023 staff bag. it was the perfect opportunity to “think big”. But with a myriad of ideas on the board, the difficulty wasn’t finding enough themes. It was finding the right people to bring the city to life on a blank canvas (staff bag).

“Los Angeles poses its own set of challenges,” Duryee said. “There are so many things that make LA iconic and I’m not just talking about it from a golf perspective. There’s the food, the beach, the movies and the music. All of that stuff. There was a room full of ideas when we started designing this bag two years ago, but you have to narrow the range because you don’t have a lot of space on a golf bag.

Zipper pulls feature famous streets in and around Los Angeles. TaylorMade

Instead of relying on the in-house props team for inspiration, TaylorMade stepped out of its Carlsbad, California walls and tapped native Angeleno James Haunt to take on the lead design role. The visual artist and designer made a name for himself in the graffiti scene which led to eventual projects with Nike, Red Bull, Porsche, Google, ESPN and Budweiser.

“We knew this bag had to scream LA in a unique way,” Duryee said. “We thought the best way to do that was to partner with someone who lives and breathes LA every day. I don’t think we make it into the top 5 companies [James has] work with. There are massive marks on his CV. He’s not a golfer, but I think that’s what made this project even better. We were able to see this through the lens of someone who loves the area and knows what it’s all about.

Haunt, who grew up downtown and only recently took up golf through a friend, had just a few months to learn the game when an email from TaylorMade appeared in his inbox regarding a future collaborative project.

A textured chenille patch was used to create the Los Angeles lettering. TaylorMade

“I had to call my friend, Brett, and tell him we were going to do a project with TaylorMade,” Haunt recalled. “We were both a little beside ourselves. It was a bridge to two different worlds. I’m so glad TaylorMade knocked on my door by chance.

TaylorMade typically gives two years to bring major staff bags to life. The lead time is longer than a driver or a TaylorMade iron, but with Haunt leading the creative side, sample bags started coming out at a clip like they had never experienced. in the past.

Instead of three iterations, TaylorMade went through six before landing on the final version of the US Open 2023 Staff Bag. There was even a moment when TaylorMade wondered if it was worth step away from the conventional design process and pursue a five-figure bag.

“Each bag got a little bit better,” Duryee said. “If we had had more time, we could have done 10 and kept pushing. But we have a time when we have to make sure we have a bag on hand for the tournament. We try to live in a reasonable price. But there was a moment with this one where we wondered if we should just make the ultimate LA bag and sell it for $10,000. Not because we think we can sell it for that, but because it’s worth that much.

Haunt and TaylorMade’s accessories team made it look like spray paint was dripping onto the company logo. TaylorMade

In the end, they settled on a Haunt-designed creation that mixes the “vibrant” with the “gritty.”

“I appreciate the beauty and creativity that LA has allowed me to experience over the years,” Haunt said. “It lent itself to my art. LA has a bit of a gritty side to it, but it also has a dynamic side to it. With my art, it tells the same story. There’s an aggressive grit, but there’s also a bright, vibrant pop.

While most pros will see the bag for the first time this week, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, from Angeleno, got a preview beforehand. His answer ? “I wish we had him on camera,” Duryee said. “It was a sacred moment for sure. When the rest of our guys see it, it will be the same. I’m sure and certain.”

One quick look at the bag and it’s easy to see why Morikawa fell in love with Haunt’s creation. Multi-material creation combines patent leather (upper and base), TPR (rubber) for a 3D effect, and chenille patches (the Los Angeles logo) for a textured look unlike anything TaylorMade has created in the past. Each side panel features a different image of the LA skyline on one side and a scenic sunset on the other. And then there are the one-of-a-kind zipper pulls featuring some of the most well-known streets in and around LA.

A vibrant purple was used to craft the bottom of the staff bag. TaylorMade

There is more, of course. The “Easter eggs” that dot this particular bag are special; it’s one of the many reasons Duryee thinks this year’s US Open sack will live up to the hype and more.

“I anticipate everyone expecting us to do a bag with a beach or food scene,” Duryee said. “When they see what we found, they’ll say, Wait a second… where did that come from? It’s incredibly cool. In my opinion, this is going to make an already excellent week even better. It’s a work of art in every way.

It’s a work of art that Duryee thinks could be for his home. Although he’s not the sentimental type, the former Torrey Pines golf course assistant pro has confirmed he only has two major staff bags from his time at TaylorMade on display at his home since the US Open 2008 and the US Open 2021. Both were played at Torrey Pines. But after seeing the final product of this year’s US Open, he admitted it might be time to make room for another sack.

“It could be the third addition,” he said. “Normally I don’t like to get too excited about these bags because I never really know how they’ll be received, but this was the first one I knew was going to be mind-blowing.”

