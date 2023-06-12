Starfield Constellation Edition pre-orders are open in the UK.





Starfield Constellation Edition pre-orders are currently open for those living in the UK. Available for pre-order as a retail exclusive at GAME, you’ll also have to pay 5 shipping in addition to the 249.99 for the new collector’s edition. For pre-orders in the US, see the full pre-order guide here.

Starfield is supposed to be released on September 6th, but you’ll likely get it on September 1st instead, as the special edition gives you access up to five days early. You can also purchase a Starfield Xbox controller if you’re interested.

Starfield Constellation Edition – What’s included?

The Collector’s Edition of Starfield is called the Constellation Edition. Comes with a digital copy of the game and:

physical item

Starfield Chronomark WatchCase Constellation Patch Steelbook Display Case

digital items

5 Days Early AccessShattered Space (First Expansion Pack)Constellation Skin PackDigital SoundtrackDigital ArtbookStarfield: How to Play 5 Days Early

September 1st

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

Requires base game or Game Pass to play.

view on amazon

If you’re using Game Pass and don’t want to spend the initial $70 on the base game, pre-install the game now through Game Pass on your console and pre-order the Premium Edition upgrade for 35 physicals (including steelbooks). , or 31.49 digital.

The Premium Edition also includes the first story expansion pack called ‘Shattered Space’, 5-day early access, digital soundtrack, artbook, and in-game skin pack. Starfield (Steam code) on PC also dropped to 47.99 for Green Man Gaming and 68.79 for the Premium Edition (pre-purchase, instant pay).

Where to pre-order Starfield Xbox controllers and headsets

Limited edition accessories such as Starfield-themed Xbox controllers and headsets are also available. Both are available for pre-order from Microsoft or GAME. Microsoft offers free shipping, but GAME charges five. We are keeping an eye on more retailer listings, such as Amazon.

Robert Anderson is a trading expert and IGN's commerce editor.

