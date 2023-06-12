The United States decides to join UNESCO and refund dues, to counter Chinese influence





PARIS – UNESCO announced on Monday that the United States plans to join the United Nations’ cultural and scientific agency and pay more than $600 million in arrears after a decade-long conflict sparked by the decision of organizations to include Palestine as a member.

US officials said the decision to return was prompted by fears that China would fill the void left by the United States in UNESCO policy-making, including setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology. technological education in the world.

This decision will be voted on by UNESCO Member States in the coming weeks. But approval seems a formality after the resounding applause that greeted the announcement on Monday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Not a single country raised any objection to the return of a country that was once the agency’s main funder.

The United States and Israel stopped funding UNESCO after voting to include Palestine as a member state in 2011. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year, citing long-standing anti-Israel biases and management issues.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has worked to address these concerns since her election in 2017, and it appears to have paid off.

This is a historic moment for UNESCO,” she said on Monday. “It is also an important day for multilateralism.”

US Under Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma last week delivered a letter to Azoulay formalizing the reintegration plan. He noted progress in depoliticizing the Middle East debate and reforming the agency’s management, according to the hand-delivered letter, obtained by AP.

This decision is a big boost for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, known for its World Heritage program as well as its projects to fight climate change and learn about reading for girls.

While Palestine’s membership in UNESCO was the trigger for the US fallout with the agency, its return has more to do with China’s growing influence.

Undersecretary of State for Management John Bass said in March that the absence of the United States from UNESCO had strengthened China and undermined our ability to be as effective in promoting our vision of a free world.

He said UNESCO was key in setting and shaping standards for technology and science education around the world, so if we were really serious about competing in the digital age with China, we can no longer afford to be absent.

The US decision does not address the status of Palestine. While he is a member of UNESCO, on the ground Palestinians are further from independence than ever. There have been no serious peace talks for over a decade, and the new Israeli government is filled with extremists who oppose Palestinian independence.

The Palestinian ambassador to UNESCO did not comment on the US decision. The only envoy who did not gushed with praise was Chinese Ambassador Jin Yang. He noted the negative impact of the absence of the United States and expressed the hope that this decision means that Washington takes multilateralism seriously.

Being a member of an international organization is a serious matter, and we hope that the return of the United States this time means that it recognizes the organization’s mission and goals, the ambassador said.

UNESCO Director Azoulay, who is Jewish, has received widespread praise for her personal efforts to build consensus among Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli diplomats around sensitive UNESCO resolutions. She met with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to explain those efforts. Through those bipartisan negotiations, she said she believes the US decision to return is a long-term one, regardless of who wins next year’s presidential election.

What has happened in recent years means that UNESCO matters,” she said. And when you’re away from that…you lose something. You lose something for your influence in the world, but also for your own national interest.

Under the plan, the U.S. government would pay its 2023 dues plus $10 million in additional contributions this year earmarked for Holocaust education, cultural heritage preservation in Ukraine, safety of journalists and science and technology education in Africa, says Vermas’ letter.

The Biden administration has already requested $150 million for the 2024 budget to cover UNESCO dues and arrears. The plan calls for similar demands for years to come until the total debt of $619 million is paid off.

This represents a large portion of UNESCO’s $534 million annual operating budget. Before leaving, the United States contributed 22% of the agency’s overall funding.

A UNESCO diplomat expressed hope that the return of the United States would bring more ambition, more serenity and energize programs for the regulation of artificial intelligence, the education of girls in Afghanistan and the chronicling of victims of slavery in the Caribbean.

The diplomat said the agency would also welcome Israel back if it wanted to join. There was no immediate response from the Israeli government.

Israel has long accused the United Nations of anti-Israel bias. In 2012, despite Israel’s objections, the State of Palestine was recognized as a non-member observer state by the United Nations General Assembly. The Palestinians claim territories in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war for an independent state. Israel says Palestinian efforts to gain recognition at the UN are aimed at circumventing a negotiated settlement and pressuring Israel to make concessions.

The United States previously withdrew from UNESCO under the Reagan administration in 1984 because it viewed the agency as mismanaged, corrupt, and used to advance Soviet interests. He joined in 2003.

Lee reported from Washington. Laurie Kellman in Tel Aviv and Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed.

