US Business Confidence to UK Slides





US businesses continue to lose confidence in the UK as a place to invest as a result of Brexit, corporate tax hikes and a year of intense political turmoil in Westminster, a new study finds.

A survey of 56 US companies operating in the UK for BritishAmerican Business, a transatlantic trade association, found that after the turbulence of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak’s steady hand on Downing Street was the third year in a row that the British Confidence has declined. executive.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the average trustworthiness of US companies fell from 7.3 to 6.5 in 2022. The drop of nearly 1 point indicates an acceleration in US negative sentiment towards the UK after a 0.5 point drop between 2021 and 2021. -2022.

In contrast, UK business confidence in the US remains high, with the 23 UK businesses surveyed averaging 8.4 out of 10.

According to the Department of Business and Trade, the United States remains the UK’s most important trading partner, with trade relations valued at $279 billion a year.

However, Duncan Edwards, chief executive of BritishAmerican Business, said while US-UK trade remains strong and sentiment overall is positive, there is a distinctly negative travel direction in US business views of the UK.

He said there was a clear trend in US investor confidence in the UK declining over the past three years, and last year the decline was greater than in the previous two years, which is cause for concern.

Jonathan Frick, a partner at Bain & Company, the consulting firm that conducted the survey, said the study represents a call to action for both the US and UK governments as well as businesses to strengthen transatlantic ties.

The findings are based on a survey of 56 US companies covering a variety of sectors including financial services, technology, healthcare, media, telecommunications and manufacturing.

US business sentiment towards the UK has worsened despite investigations conducted after Sunak’s entry into Downing Street and the signing of the Windsor Framework Agreement on post-Brexit trade relations with Northern Ireland, which improved relations with Britain’s Brussels. .

Nonetheless, the report found that US businesses continue to be concerned about the impact of Brexit, and improving EU-UK relations is a top priority that US businesses want the UK government to address to attract investment.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

People don’t fully understand the EU-UK trade agreement, Edwards added, and even if they do, they are concerned about friction and rhetoric about regulatory differences that don’t exist.

This year, Sunak’s government faced fierce criticism from business circles over its plans to rip EU-era law from the UK statute book by the end of 2023, and responded by removing the year-end deadline. slogan of the industry.

However, the study found that despite Sunak’s efforts to restore confidence, when specifically asked about the UK government’s ability to boost economic growth and productivity, US companies gave the UK a 5.8 out of 10 confidence rating.

2022… In the new version, these views were skewed negatively at more than 2-to-1, highlighting political risk as a major concern for US investors in the UK, the report said.

The government’s decision to raise the corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% was another concern. More than half of US respondents said the increase would affect their confidence that the UK is a great place to do business.

The findings come after Rishi Sunak visited Washington, DC last week to agree to the Atlantic Declaration to strengthen economic ties with President Joe Biden. Edwards said the declaration was full of laudable intent but lacked much in the way of concrete agreements.

The Department of Business and Trade said the BAB investigation was not supported by facts. The US has been the UK’s largest single investor over the past 20 years, and $14 billion of new US investment in the UK was announced during Sunak’s visit to the UK. Washington last week.

The spokesperson added that last year’s PwC survey overtook China as the most important market for US business leaders, and a recent EY report named the UK the best investment destination for European financial services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1e3ed1b8-883e-4fc1-87b1-f624781dbf7f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos