The Prodigy announce a UK tour in 2023 and tell us what your plans are for the future.





The Prodigy released details of a 2023 UK tour and informed NME of the band’s plans to “continue to ignite, uplift and destroy”. Check out the dates below for an interview with Liam Howlett.

Read more:Keith Flint, 1969-2019: The twisted face of raves, the beating heart of The Prodigy

The band suffered the loss of frontman Keith Flint when he took his own life in 2019 at the age of 49. ’ in their high-octane sets.

“We really felt that the crowd was there to support us and give back the energy and we are forever grateful for that,” Howlett told NME. “It was very emotional and very special. Flinty will never leave us. He is deeply embedded in the soul of this band and his energy will be felt through the music and us on stage. That is what I know and feel.”

In a five-star review of their Liverpool performance, NME wrote: Not only is The Prodigy back, but it’s here to reclaim the throne.

Now, after a long run of comeback shows and international festival headline dates, the rave rock legend will be supported by Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham and Softplay (formerly Slave) London.

Looking ahead to what’s next, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett answered a few questions from NME about Flint’s honour, new stage show, legacy, and what to expect from the new material.

The Prodigy, 2023. Credit: Rahul Singh

hi liam. How was the recent performance and the audience’s reaction?

Howlett: “It was better than we expected. It took a lot of serious discussion between me and Maxim to get back on stage. Sometimes we wanted to and we didn’t, but ultimately we felt it was very important to us. No matter how difficult and emotional it was, it had to be for a good reason. We wanted to honor Brother Keef, but we did it the right way. The entire tour was epic for us. It was very emotionally charged, uplifting, and sonically violent… everything we love

“I want to personally thank everyone who came to the show. I’ve been talking here and there with people from Australia just to see us. I admire you all for your love and support. you made it great

“Speaking of the future, The Prodigy is more than just a band. It means something, people know this, and we know this. More after playing live again. I’m energized by that and we’re back in the studio writing new songs. Prodigies will continue to ignite, enhance and destroy as we always have.”

What can you say about the sound and energy of the new material? And when can we hear it?

“I think I finally realized that I can’t write new songs for Prodigy without performing. [are] locked in there. For me, the best time to write is when I get off the stage and have the clearest vision. Sweat and people’s faces are fresh in my mind. I have a feeling. See what I mean?

“Yeah, I wrote a lot of beats and songs in the studio, but now I’m back on tour. It has become easier to feel what is the strongest song and to break it into a new song. I always write Prodigy music with a strong vision that we play live on stage.

“Keef always said, ‘In the studio the music is 2D, but on stage it becomes 3D. Playing live brings you to life and he was right.”

What are you planning for your next tour that will shake things up?

“No matter what we do, we will always make sure we fully express what we’ve always done: integrity, respect and causing the most fuss. That’s why this band exists.”

Why did you choose Soft Play as your support?

“Because they’re just fucking great.”

You recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘The Fat Of the Land’. What do you remember about the atmosphere at camp when you were writing and making that album?

“We toured a lot, so we were always busy, bizniz like always, just writing the album. We were doing what we were doing and we were focused.”

Did you feel you were making a game-changing record?

“I knew ‘Firestarter’ was a ‘Breathe’ that people had certainly never heard of before. We ignited the attack really well.”

How would you describe the nature or spirit of the record?

“atom.”

How did it feel to be so at odds with Britpop, but generally accepted with a music medium like Oasis?

“It fueled us and we thrived on it. We always liked being the underdog because we knew we could take down any band on stage, but just like Oasis has always been The People’s Band, we were also over the fence. That’s what we always knew.”

The full schedule of the UK ‘Army Of The Ants’ tour is as follows. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16th at 9:30am and can be purchased here.

Thursday 16 November Glasgow OVO HydroFriday 17 Manchester AO ArenaSaturday 18 Leeds First Direct ArenaMonday 20 Brighton CentreTuesday 21 Cardiff Motorpoint ArenaThursday 23 Birmingham Utilita ArenaFriday 24 London Alexandra Palace

